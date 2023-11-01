"I feel nothing": Adin Ross addresses community after his friend Quatty reportedly passed away

On November 1, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross took to his alternate X (formerly Twitter) handle, @ar15thed3mon, to address the community after his friend Quatty reportedly passed away. In a tweet, the content creator stated that he felt "weird." He added that nothing made sense and that he "felt nothing." Adin Ross' recent social media post reads:

"Life is the most weird it’s ever felt for me right now. Nothing makes sense. I feel nothing."

"He passed away of heart failure" - Adin Ross gets emotional while discussing his friend Quatty's reported death

While watching Ragnesh "N3on's" Kick broadcast, Adin Ross' attention was drawn to his phone, through which he learned of Quatty's reported death. His first reaction upon hearing the news was:

"No way, bro! Someone I used to play 2K with just passed away, bro! It's sad as f**k! RIP, bro. Nah, I want to tell y'all some s**t. I actually feel horrible now, on god. I DM'd him last night. I swear to god! Randomly. I haven't talked to him in three years. I DM'd him, not even last night, eight in the morning! Eight in the morning, when I... now I really feel like s**t. On god. I literally just DM'd him before I heard anything. This is the craziest part. That is disgusting, on god! I feel horrible now."

At the 05:01-hour mark of the livestream, Adin Ross claimed Quatty passed away due to heart failure.

"Chat, he passed away of heart failure, bro. But, umm, it's confirmed. I'm, like, actually shaking IRL. Like, everyone, bro - I know you guys are trolling and s**t in the chat. But, he's super young, bro. 23ish. 24."

Timestamp: 04:53:55

The Florida native also discussed his friendship with Quatty, saying:

"I met him years ago. I used to play with him - it was him, me, and Bronny. We used to play 2K20. But, it was really random. He was super healthy, and I don't know... but, RIP, man. The craziest part was... like, I just DM'd; oh, my god! I'm really weirded out!"

Quatty was a native of New Jersey who used to broadcast on Twitch. He started his channel in April 2016 and primarily played the NBA 2K series. Quatty used to actively livestream from 2019 to 2022, with his final broadcast taking place on August 17, 2022.