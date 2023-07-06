Who has been on NBA 2K cover the most times? Most appearances explored as Kobe Bryant features on NBA 2K24 cover

NBA 2K recently announced that the late Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K24. The choice made sense as this latest NBA 2K game has the #24 in it, as Kobe Bryant is famous for this specific jersey number.

Throughout the long history of NBA 2K, who has been on the cover the most number of times? It would have to be Allen Iverson.

Iverson holds the record for featuring in most number of times on the cover of NBA 2K. He has been on five 2K covers (2K, 2K1, 2K2, 2K3, and ESPN 2K 4 Standard Edition).

During the peak of his career, Allen Iverson was one of the most elite scorers in the NBA. He played 17 seasons in the NBA (12 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, one each for the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies).

Iverson was most famous for his time with the 76ers. He won the regular season MVP award in 2001 as he averaged 31.1 points per game (42.0% shooting, including 32.0% from 3-point range) and 4.6 assists. The 76ers star was also able to lead his team to an NBA Finals appearance against the Lakers during this season. Unfortunately, they ended up losing in five games.

During that finals series, Allen Iverson had one of his most iconic performances in a 107-101 Game 1 victory. Iverson dropped 48 points (43.9% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), six assists, and five steals.

During his time playing in Philadelphia, Allen Iverson averaged 27.6 ppg (42.1% shooting, including 30.9% from 3-point range), 6.1 apg, and 3.9 rpg.

Other players that have been on the NBA 2K cover multiple times

Michael Jordan comes in at a close second with four cover appearances (2K11, 2K12, 2K16, and 2K23). Jordan played 15 seasons in the league and averaged 30.1 ppg (49.7% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range), 6.2 rpg, and 5.2 apg.

Meanwhile, for Kobe Bryant, he is tied for second place with four cover appearances (2K10, 2K17, 2K21 Mamba Edition, and 2K24). Bryant played 20 seasons in the league and averaged 25.0 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rpg.

There have also been a number of NBA players that have not been on any 2K cover. According to NBA Sports Chicago's Marsha Green, they are Russell Westbrook, Tracy McGrady, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Vince Carter, Steve Nash, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and Paul Pierce.

