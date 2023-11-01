"Weird a*s kid" - N3on shocked after stream sniper seemingly threatens to harm himself by putting knife on his throat

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on's" recent livestream took a dark turn after a stream sniper seemingly threatened to harm himself. N3on hosted a trick-or-treat broadcast earlier today (November 1, 2023), during which a firecracker was thrown at him. Later in the broadcast, the content creator met a man wearing a black hoodie, who admitted throwing the fireworks at Ragnesh and his friends.

After the man claimed he was trying to "spice up" the livestream, N3on said:

"It's not spicing up! You're a f**king weirdo. Do the world a favor - get a knife and stab yourself in the f**king throat! You hear me?"

At that moment, the individual showcased a knife and placed it on his throat. The Kick streamer and associates immediately instructed the stream sniper to back off. Ragnesh was visibly taken aback by the situation, with his British friend remarking:

"Bro, what?! I swear, it's only in America - they just threw a coffee at the f**king floor and then pulled a knife on his neck."

N3on added:

"Get the f**k out of here. F**king weird a*s kid!"

"Dude needs to watch out what he says on stream" - Netizens chime in on stream sniper's antics on N3on's recent livestream

Drama Alert on X (formerly Twitter) shared a 44-second clip from the Kick streamer's recent trick-or-treat broadcast. One viewer commented that if the stream sniper had not "stopped," things would have become much worse:

A netizen's comment on the Kick streamer's clip (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member stated that the 19-year-old should be more careful about what he says during his livestreams. They added:

"Neon can get in extreme trouble for that if he (stream sniper) actually did harm to himself. Dude needs to watch out (for) what he says on stream/video."

One viewer commented that the streamer could've landed in "extreme trouble" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to X user @HesCxtdm, the streamer requires the same security as YouTuber and TikToker Jack Doherty:

Online community chimes in on the Kick streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more pertinent reactions from the social media platform:

Online community chimes in on the Kick streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on is one of the most popular Kick streamers, whose popularity skyrocketed this year. He is closely associated with Adin Ross. However, the two internet personalities got embroiled in a dispute last month. Ragnesh currently has 190,188 followers, and thousands of viewers tune in to watch his IRL content.