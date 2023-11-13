"Adults know its monopoly money!": Ed Craven's revelation of Adin Ross making $20 million while gambling leaves fans divided

Ed Craven, CEO of Kick Streaming and Stake, has disclosed that Adin Ross, who happens to be one of the biggest content creators on the platform, has accumulated a whopping $20 million in earnings from online gambling (Stake.com). It's also worth keeping in mind that Adin himself has a minority stake in Kick, making him among the co-owners of the streaming platform.

Adin is also among the major 'gamba' (gambling) streamers out there and has hosted regular online slots streams on Twitch (before he was banned) and now on Kick. Reacting to Ed Craven asserting that Adin has earned at least $20 million in profit, one fan remarked:

"Adults know its monopoly money!"

"You're still up by $20 million, right?" - Ed Craven reveals Adin Ross' huge winning figure on Stake.com

Fans react to Adin's winnings.

Kick's CEO Eddie Craven joined Adin Ross in a discussion, affirming that the streamer has achieved a staggering $20 million in winnings from his online gambling endeavors. He said:

"In all honestly, without like, trying to take away from the situation right this second, like, you're still up by $20 million, right?"

Adin, too, confirmed this number, after which Ed added:

"Yeah, well there we go. Look at the bright side. You're up $20 million recently...you're probably like, still up (within profit margin) this week, right?"

For instance, earlier this month, Adin ended up bagging a mindboggling $2.1 million through Stake.com. To top it off, even the popular rapper Drake came in and congratulated him on his winnings.

Despite the substantial profit margin, the streamer has also experienced significant losses in funds through gambling. It's important to note that these streamers often receive payment for promoting these gambling websites, so viewers should exercise caution and be aware of potential risks.

What did the fans say?

The clip, which was shared by one of Adin Ross' verified fan pages, garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the streamer's whopping profit margin

Speaking about 'gamba' streamers, another big-name creator who also won big recently is Felix "xQc." The Kick and Twitch streamer also bagged $2.1 million in a recent slots game on Stake.com.