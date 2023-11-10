“I told you it’s gotta come”: Drake congratulates Adin Ross after streamer wins $2.1 million while gambling

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again captured the internet’s attention after bagging a mind-boggling $2.1 million in a Slots game on the official Stake.com website. For those unaware, the streamer is one of the biggest ‘gamba’ (gambling) streamers out there, having established a fanbase for this type of content since his Twitch days.

However, the clip of the streamer winning the hefty amount went viral after the streamer FaceTimed none other than the popular rapper and musician Drake. Reacting to Adin’s impressive win, the pop star said:

“I told you, it’s gotta come.”

Adin Ross FaceTimes Drake after winning $2.1 million in Stake

Drake, for those out of the loop, is also a part-time streamer on Kick, the Stake-owned streaming platform. In addition to streaming on the platform, the rapper also has a deal with the gambling website, occasionally conducting gamba streams online.

Adin, too, as mentioned earlier, is a big gamba streamer, and his dedication paid off today after the Florida-born creator ended up bagging a whopping $2.1 million in a Slots game called “Wanted: Dead or Alive.”

Reacting to the win, he quickly called Drake and said:

“Bro, I’m streaming and I just hit a full screen on Wanted. You called it…I just hut a full screen, it was a $50K buy bro. I’m freaking the f**k out. You called it. How did you know?”

Drake responded:

“I f**king told you! Let me see, let me see!”

He added:

"I'm the only one left."

Drake has formed close connections with quite a few American streamers, notably Adin Ross and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. In a recent song, the rapper acknowledged these streamers with a special mention in one of his lyrics.

What did the fans say?

The clip of their conversation quickly gained widespread attention and went viral. The popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) shared the footage, sparking numerous reactions from viewers. Here are some responses it received:

Fans react to Adin Ross and Drake speaking over FaceTim.e (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Incidentally, Adin Ross isn't the only major streamer who has won big money on Stake this week. Popular Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" too ended up bagging $2.1 million on a new online slot machine game titled "PIZZA! PIZZA? PIZZA!".