"Can't speak much": Kick streamer Adin Ross claims he is in GTA 6 amid early trailer launch fiasco

With the early GTA 6 trailer launch being the story of the day, contentious Kick star Adin Ross has claimed that he will be part of the game, which is scheduled for release sometime in 2025. In a post from his alternate account on X (formerly Twitter), Ross thanked Rockstar Games for giving him the opportunity to be involved in the title.

While many doubt the authenticity of the announcement, the post has nonetheless gone viral, accruing over 400,000 in an hour. Considering how Ross' popularity has grown in recent years, many fans have come out in support of his latest venture.

Announcing that he cannot reveal much about the project and his role in it, Ross assured fans that more information will be revealed in subsequent trailers. Here's what he wrote on X:

"I’m in GTA 6 I can’t speak much about it but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer. Either way I’m blessed and thank you to Rockstar for giving me an opportunity to have something to do with the greatest game ever."

"Hall of Fame cap": Fans divided after Adin Ross claims he is in GTA 6

Adin Ross is known for his controversial takes and has been embroiled in a number of big scandals over the years. That said, he is one of the most famous streamers from Miami, which is the inspiration for Vice City, the setting for GTA 6.

With a recent leak forcing Rockstar Games to release Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer a day early, the title is currently a hot topic of discussion. Naturally, Adin Ross' claims that he is set to be a part of the game have caught the attention of many.

A lot of fans liked the announcement, taking Ross' words at face value. A few even called him the GOAT for his involvement in the game.

However, not everyone believed Ross' claims. Here are a couple of users either trolling or questioning his announcement.

The release of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was slated for December 5, 9 AM ET. However, an X user leaked it before the date, forcing Rockstar Games to release it early. The leak has drawn a lot of backlash, with xQc harshly criticizing the person who did it on his latest livestream.