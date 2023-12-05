"Really lame": xQc slams person who leaked GTA 6 Trailer 1 a day early

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" did not approve of the recent leak that led Rockstar Games to release the GTA 6 trailer a day early. For those unaware, an account on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded the next Grand Theft Auto game's trailer, which was supposed to officially drop on December 5 at 9 AM ET. The leak forced the title's publisher to release the trailer early.

While the leak's impact on the hype train for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is debatable, xQc certainly did not appreciate the leaker's action. According to the Twitch and Kick star, the person had done quite a "shi**y" thing:

"I think it's really sh*tty, I don't know. Chat, normally people get excited by the leaks. But this is not, this is a trailer. It doesn't even say much about the game, it's just a hype teaser. And the fact that someone leaked it is really f*cking lame."

"You broke a** pu**y": xQc goes on a tirade against person who leaked GTA 6 trailer

The sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto series is a long time coming, and fans have been looking forward to it for years. After a decade of speculation, leaks, and rumors, Rockstar Games finally revealed the release date for the trailer to be December 5. However, leakers could not wait another day.

Considering how hyped the whole gaming community was for GTA 6, the latest leak naturally caught the attention of people online and spread like wildfire. Although the account has been removed from X, the damage was done, and the official trailer was unceremoniously released about 20 hours before the allotted time.

As one of the most popular streamers on Kick and Twitch, xQc did not mince his words while criticizing the leak. He sharply condemned the leaker's use of the GTA 6 trailer to advertise cryptocurrency.

xQc said:

"Especially to boost some BTC? You know this guy, some brokie ass p*ssy soiboi with $43 in Bitcoin or some sh*t. Trying to pump that sh*t you f*cking brokie! Yeah dude I said that. F*ck you, you are poor! Flip my burger b*tch. I hope BTC crashes to bits and pieces. I hope it goes to f*cking zero!"

While it is unclear exactly when Rockstar Games will release GTA 6, the game has been confirmed to arrive sometime in 2025. Until then, fans can expect more trailers and news.