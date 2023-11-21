"No f*cking way": Adin Ross in awe as fan wins $17K with $1K bet while gambling with the Kick streamer

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross found himself awestruck as a fan won $17,000 by betting $1,000 given by Adin during a gambling livestream on Kick. The streamer was playing 'Sweet Bonzana', a slot game available on Stake.com, the gambling website that owns Kick.

The streamer was shocked to see the fan make the big win, stating:

"Oh my g- dude! Ay yo! No f**king way!"

"He won seventeen racks" - Adin Ross reacts as fan makes big earning of $17,000 by betting $1,000

While live streaming with fellow Kick streamer Shnaggyhose, Adin offered a fan some money to gamble, with the bet being "on him". Utilizing this, the fan played a multitude of games, winning and losing money in the process.

Eventually, the group landed on Sweet Bonzana, a game in which prizes are awarded based on clusters of matching symbols. To win, you must get at least eight identical symbols on the screen. The in-game symbols include candies, fruits, and balloons with numbers representing cash prizes.

After losing thousands of dollars while gambling with Adin, the fan decided to utilize his last $1,000 playing Sweet Bonanza, in which the fan got a surprising return of $17,000+.

This took both Adin and Shnaggyhose by surprise, as they stated they had never seen such a big win before. Adin stated:

"Yo, Shnaggy! He won seventeen racks!"

To which Shnaggyhose replied:

"What the f**k did I just look at? I've never seen anybody do that (unintelligble). Oh my god."

Fans react to the massive win

Netizens were ecstatic to see the lucky fan win big using the money given by Adin. Many complimented Adin for being generous, with some stating that popular media does not showcase this side of Adin Ross:

On the other side, many users wished that it was them who were in the fan's shoes and obtained the big payout:

Some fans, however, were concerned regarding Adin Ross's mental state. For context, the streamer recently lost a lot of money while gambling after stating that he was dealing with some issues related to mental health. Fans inquired about Adin's return to gambling:

Adin Ross recently opened up yet again about his mental health struggles and stated that he was "depressed" and "miserable". This came following the passing of his close friend Quatty due to a heart attack in early November 2023.

The streamer also went on a gambling spree on stream recently, ending up losing millions in a span of just a few hours. The situation was so intense that it prompted Adin's friend, FaZe Banks, to call him and request to end the stream out of concern for the streamer's unchecked heavy gambling expenditure.