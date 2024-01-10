"I hope he gets humbled one day" - Jack Doherty disrespecting police after speeding his Lamborghini leaves fans disgruntled

Kick streamer Jack Doherty has made headlines again, this time for recklessly driving his Lamborghini Urus. During a livestream on January 10, 2023, Jack Doherty was speeding through a neighborhood. The situation led to a police officer confronting him and issuing him a speeding ticket. While explaining the available options to pay for the ticket, the law enforcement personnel stated:

"Okay, have you had a ticket before? (The Kick streamer says, 'I think so.') I haven't seen anything, that's why I asked. So, you have three options. Okay? Pay the ticket and get points on your license. Second option is - pay the ticket, I can drive this through online if you don't have any points. Third one - give the ticket to an attorney, have them take care of it for you."

The police officer suggested that Jack Doherty resolve the issue within a month or risk having his driver's license suspended. She also mentioned that the streamer was 30 miles per hour over the speed limit:

"All right? Choose one of these three options within one month, otherwise they'll suspend your license. Make sure you slow down, this is a residential area. You're going 30 miles almost up the speed limit."

As Doherty apologized for his actions, he began disrespecting the official, saying:

"I'm sorry. I'll stop. I'll never do it again (The Kick streamer does an impression of revving a car)."

Numerous netizens have commented on the 20-year-old's shenanigans, with X user @dustin_coren writing:

"I hope he gets humbled one day."

"Treating people terribly for internet clout" - Netizens react as Jack Doherty disrespects police officer after getting pulled over for reckless driving

Drama Alert's post featuring Jack Doherty's interaction with the police officer quickly started to trend on the social media platform. X user @insaneworldeven wondered "why" the content creator is famous:

One netizen speculated that the Kick streamer's Lamborghini Urus insurance could end up being expensive:

Another netizen recalled Jack Doherty's recent suspension from the Stake-backed platform:

X user @NatesNotFunny weighed in on the situation by commenting:

"Harassing, threatening, and treating people terribly for internet clout is one of the most pathetic and dangerous trends of this generation."

Meanwhile, user @JarretNoDegree believed that Doherty wasn't being disrespectful towards the police officer:

This isn't the first time Jack Doherty has gotten in trouble while driving live on stream. On December 29, 2023, he collaborated with a fan and recklessly drove a McLaren supercar through a neighborhood. He was eventually confronted by an individual who threatened to call the cops on him.