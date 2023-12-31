"The kid has zero respect for himself" - Jack Doherty faces backlash for parking his Lamborghini in handicap spot

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has once again garnered attention on social media. On December 31, 2023, the content creator posted a picture of himself with his Lamborghini Urus in front of the American fast-food chain, Five Guys. While showing off that he had parked his SUV in the handicap spot, the Kick streamer wrote:

"I'm so r**arded, they let me park in the handicap spot (man shrugging emoji and face with tears of joy emoji)."

Doherty's shenanigans quickly became a hot topic of conversation on X (formerly Twitter), with user @brightwell2013 commenting:

"The kid has zero respect for himself either, so there's that..."



"Kid's going to end up saying/doing the wrong thing" - Jack Doherty showing off his Lamborghini parked in handicap spot has netizens divided



Jack Doherty is a 20-year-old content creator who witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity in 2023. He is best known for hosting IRL content, during which he frequently engages in contentious antics. On December 29, 2023, the streamer collaborated with a fan and drove a McLaren supercar through a neighborhood.

A moment from the broadcast went viral on X, in which he was seen getting confronted by an individual for recklessly driving in the locality:

As mentioned earlier, the Kick streamer and YouTuber showed off his Lamborghini Urus parked in the handicap spot on December 31, 2023. With hundreds of netizens commenting on his actions, X user @boldAMATEUR wrote:



According to one viewer, Jack Doherty's antics were "not a flex":



Meanwhile, user @UGK_Shawn referred to Jack Doherty as a "legend," adding that netizens weren't "understanding his humor":



Another community member chimed in with their thoughts by writing:

"Kid's going to end up saying/doing the wrong thing."



Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

In addition to netizens, popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has also spoken out about Jack Doherty. In an eight-minute-long video uploaded to YouTube, the Tampa, Florida native lambasted the latter and called him an "insufferable a*shole."