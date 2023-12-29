"You're not a good influence" - Jack Doherty gets confronted for recklessly driving McLaren in a neighborhood, fans react

Kick streamer Jack Doherty has once again found himself in hot water after posting his shenanigans on X (formerly Twitter). In a 20-second video, the content creator was seen driving a McLaren along with a fan. He was speeding the supercar through a neighborhood, prompting an individual to confront him.

While telling Doherty not to drive recklessly in the neighborhood, the person said:

"Hey. You guys shouldn't probably be doing all the racing up and down the streets, just letting you know."

Jack Doherty's fan, who was sitting in the co-passenger seat, said:

"It is my birthday today."

The individual responded politely:

"That's cool and all, but I don't want to have to call the cops on you guys."

Jack Doherty's fan pleaded one last time with the individual before they sped off again:

"It's my birthday today, so this is the only time. Thank you!"

With hundreds of netizens weighing in on the 20-year-old content creator's antics, X user @DaelzGG commented:

"That guy was very kind when speaking to you. You're not a good influence."

"Do you have any idea how many laws you've blatantly broken" - Jack Doherty recklessly driving McLaren leaves netizens divided

X user @DaelzGG's comment, in which they called the streamer "not a good influence" (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Jack Doherty is a popular Kick streamer and YouTuber best known for his IRL content. He made headlines numerous times this year and for controversial reasons. Doherty's viral moments ranged from getting assaulted by prominent content creators such as Yousef "Fousey," Izi Prime, and the Island Boys to his girlfriend getting hospitalized after he crashed a golf cart.

As mentioned earlier, in a clip posted on the social media platform X, the American national was seen recklessly driving a McLaren supercar along with a fan. Over 444 netizens have commented on the post, with X user @utdshadow_ stating:

X user @utdshadow_ wrote that the individual wasn't "wrong" (Image via @ dohertyjackk/X)

According to one community member, Jack Doherty isn't funny:

X user @AdamSavageeeeee's comment (Image via @ dohertyjackk/X)

User @Nymelofan wrote that the person who confronted the streamer was being considerate:

X user @Nymelofan's comment (Image via @ dohertyjackk/X)

Meanwhile, X user @Warconsolidator believed Jack Doherty had "blatantly broken laws" in his social media posts. They added:

"Do you have any idea how many laws you've blatantly broken on so many of your posts? Honestly, you should be scared if the feds haven't contacted you yet. They already have more than enough evidence to rattle your cage beyond recognition, you might want to consider trying to get ahead of it all and start showing the world you want to be an upstanding citizen, and not a terrorist."

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

A few days ago, fellow Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds leveled serious allegations against Jack Doherty, accusing the latter of paying someone to take down her Instagram account. Reynolds also accused the content creator of grooming.