5 times Jack Doherty got involved in physical altercations and assaults on livestream

Jack Doherty is a YouTuber and Kick streamer known for his real-life streaming and vlogging. He is well-known for his pranks and his contentious behavior, which has even led to him being thrown out of establishments like Walmart and Target. He also infamously "exposed" Ninja in 2018 after donating $1,000 to him as a way to troll him, which then received a rebuttal from Ninja calling the video "fake."

Further, he has built a reputation for being physically assaulted various times in his streaming career, sometimes by many popular stars such as FouseyTube and the Island Boys. This article details five incidents when Jack got assaulted on live stream.

5 times Jack Doherty was physically assaulted during a live stream

1) FouseyTube

Expand Tweet

Yousef "FouseyTube" is no stranger to physical altercations and had also slapped N3on in the past, calling him a homophobic slur. Usage of slurs has historically been a source of trouble for Fousey. One of the most glaring examples comes from his subathon in August, where he was banned for saying the F-slur.

The encounter between Jack and Fousey occurred as Jack made some insulting remarks towards Yousef and called the latter a "beta," saying:

"I think this guy's f**king beta as f**k... Yo you're a b**ch."

After this, Yousef and Jack got into a heated altercation. Yousef retaliated by emptying a water bottle onto Jack. When Jack retaliated by doing the same, Yousef ended up slapping him, causing security to step in. Fousey then exclaimed:

"I slapped the dog s**t out of you... I slapped you, dog. Five fingers to the face!"

2) Izi Prime

Expand Tweet

Much like his encounter with Fousey, Jack Doherty was slapped by fellow Kick streamer Izi Prime. In fact, this time around, police were called in order to de-escalate the situation.

Izi Prime was not arrested and simply conversed with the authorities before leaving the property. However, it sparked debate in online circles regarding the increased tendency for physical altercations on Kick.

Expand Tweet

3) Island Boys

Expand Tweet

Marking the third time something like this happened, Jack Doherty was smacked by one of the Island Boys brothers. The duo made up of Franky and Alex Venegas, hit the streamer while they were surrounded by a number of other individuals. Immediately, security personnel intervened and prevented any further aggravation.

Apparently, the reason for the altercation was one of the Island Boys attempting to intervene in a gathering of content creators, whom Jack was in the company. This was followed by a heated verbal exchange, eventually ending in a slap.

4) Jack gets attacked over foul language and a t-shirt

Expand Tweet

Violence erupted between Jack Doherty and two men in public when Jack was asked by one of them to stop using slurs near his children. Further, the man told Jack's security that his sweater, which had multiple F-bombs on it, was also inappropriate.

After Jack said that his kids "can't read," another man came up to Jack Doherty's and proceeded to attack him. After a tussle, both the men were thrown to the ground in the altercation as Jack's security man came rushing in the middle. The encounter ended with the two parties being separated from each other.

5) Jack's security guard knocks a man out at a party

Expand Tweet

After Jack was supposedly snubbed by Corrina Kopf at her party, as she did not want to be in his stream. A back-and-forth interaction between a couple of men who were a part of Corrina's entourage and Jack Doherty followed. Soon after, they were joined by Jack's security guard, who then started bickering with one of the men.

Seemingly unprovoked, the security guard then proceeded to punch the man square in his face, knocking him to the ground. His escalation of the situation caused all the party attendees to swarm him and call him out for his aggressive outrage.