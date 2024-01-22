"Surely this is not real?" - Jack Doherty saying he "gave" his ex-girlfriend to person who "hated" him leaves netizens shocked

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has once again captured the internet's attention. On January 22, 2024, the Kick streamer took to X to claim that he had become "best bros" with someone who "hated him." He went on to say that the individual flew "5,000 miles" just to punch him in the face. Doherty added that he now pays the person's rent in America and "gave" his ex-girlfriend to him.

The content creator's tweet reads:

"He hated me and flew 5,000 miles to punch me in the face… Now we're best bros, I pay his rent here in America, and I even gave him my ex-girlfriend, so he doesn't have to pay for e**orts anymore and be homeless again."

The social media update has since received over 2.5 million views, with hundreds of netizens chiming in. X user @ALV11568 commented:

"Surely this is not real?"

"We know that’s not true!" - Netizens react as Jack Doherty claims he became "best bros" with his hater and "gave" his ex-girlfriend to him

The Kick streamer's recent tweet featuring the person who "hated him"

Jack Doherty is a well-known content creator who began his online career by joining YouTube in 2016. He rose to prominence through his contentious pranks and antics, which earned him over 13.4 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform. The 20-year-old also has an impressive Instagram following, boasting more than 850k followers.

He started livestreaming on the Stake-backed platform Kick in 2023 and quickly drew tens of thousands of viewers. He has made headlines on several occasions, ranging from being physically assaulted by fellow content creators Yousef "Fousey" and the Island Boys to disrespecting police officials after recklessly driving his Lamborghini Urus.

On January 22, 2024, Jack Doherty's post on X went viral. He claimed that he had become "best bros" with a person who "hated" him. X user @jay_kayes questioned whether the content creator's shenanigans were a publicity stunt:

X user @jay_kayes' comment

One user, @therealvort_, described the situation as "crazy":

X user @therealvort_'s comment

X user @JonOzek wrote:

"We know that's not true!"

X user @JonOzek's comment

Meanwhile, another community member, @oneawesomebo1, stated that Jack Doherty is the "nicest guy ever":

X user @oneawesomebo1s comment

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

On January 14, 2024, Jack Doherty commented on the massive feud between Vitaly and Ragnesh "N3on's" girlfriend Sam Frank, claiming that the Russian prankster "beat the s**t" out of an innocent woman.