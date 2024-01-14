"As if he didn’t beat the s**t out of an innocent woman" - Jack Doherty goes off at Vitaly for pressing charges against Sam Frank

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has shared his thoughts on Vitaly's feud with Ragnesh "N3on's" girlfriend Sam Frank. For those unaware, on January 14, 2024, Vitaly approached N3on and requested an autograph while holding sheets of paper. After seeing what the prankster held, Sam Frank confronted him and ended up spitting on his face.

Later that day, Vitaly was seen at a police station, where he filed a report against N3on's significant other. Claiming that he was seeking "justice," the 31-year-old said:

"We're going to get some justice for this. Appreciate you all for your service. Thank you. Have a great rest of your weekend. So, we made a police report. The detectives will be calling in on Monday or Tuesday. And, if they are not, I will be following up, and you guys can follow here because we are not giving up until action has been taken."

Jack Doherty took to his official handle on X on January 14, 2024, to comment on the situation. While referring to Vitaly as a "b**ch," the Kick streamer recalled his physical altercations with Yousef "Fousey" and others by writing:

"Vitaly is a b**ch for trying to press charges on Sam for spitting on him. Imagine, I pressed charges on Fousey for spitting on me and like 20 other people."

Jack Doherty also accused Vitaly of physically assaulting a woman:

"Vitaly pressing charges as if he didn’t beat the s**t out of an innocent woman."

Expand Tweet

"Jack found a new guy to leech off of" - Fans chime in on Jack Doherty's social media call-out to Vitaly amid the latter's beef with Sam Frank

Jack Doherty called out Vitaly in tweets dated January 14, 2024 (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Jack Doherty's social media posts have garnered reactions from hundreds of netizens. X user @beautyilt wrote that the Kick streamer "hides behind guards all the time":

X user @beautyilt's comment (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Another viewer wrote that Jack Doherty had "no motion" in Vitaly and Sam Frank's feud:

X user @UFCPresidente's comment (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

According to X user @DogeHound88, Vitaly was allegedly pressing charges against Sam Frank along with another person:

X user @DogeHound88's comment (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

User @GioOfficialKick commented on the situation by writing:

"Jack found a new guy to leech off of, life's a trip."

X user @GioOfficialKick's comment (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Sam Frank has gotten into trouble for her antics. Last year, on November 17, 2023, she made headlines after slapping a fan live on stream. As a result, Adin Ross offered to cover the individual's legal fees if he decided to press assault charges.