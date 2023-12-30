In her latest diatribe against Jack Doherty, Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds claimed that he had an ulterior motive for his $500,000 worth of present giveaways for a recent Christmas stream. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Natalie accused Jack of trying to avoid paying taxes to the government by buying the presents, with fans having a mixed reaction to the claim.

For those unaware, Natalie Reynolds has been leveling a variety of accusations against fellow Kick streamer and influencer Jack Doherty in the past few weeks, including allegations of grooming. In her recent post, she claimed he did not buy the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of presents out of sheer goodwill, but to avoid paying taxes.

Natalie Reynolds wrote:

"Jack spent hundreds of thousands on Christmas gifts with money he scammed from others cause it will help him with taxes coming up otherwise money goes to government… He didn’t buy any of these presents to be nice lmaoo. All the people around him are clueless"

"Can't blame him": Viewers had a mixed reaction to Natalie Reynolds' claim about Jack Doherty trying to avoid taxes by buying presents

Expand Tweet

Reynolds herself has been embroiled in heaps of trouble in the last few days. A couple of days ago, she had to face intense backlash over having worn "painted pants" while doing an IRL Kick stream from a public gym. After clips of the situation went viral on social media, many called her out.

For context regarding her latest accusations, Kick streamer Jack Doherty recently did a Kick stream where he gave away presents that he claimed were worth over $500K. In a clip posted on Instagram, the controversial internet personality stated:

"I spent $500,000 on Christmas presents this year, shout out OnlyFans. We are going to have the craziest opening ever, so go checkout my Kick live."

Natalie Reynolds's claim about Doherty having used the presents as a ploy to avoid paying certain taxes to the government evoked mixed reactions on social media, with many counter-trolling her. While some praised her for "exposing" him, others complimented Jack Doherty for his actions. Here are some of the general reactions to her post on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Natalie Reynolds has also gotten in trouble with law enforcement recently. Last week, the streamer and her camera crew were pulled over and detained by cops while she was doing a questionable prank where they pretended to kidnap children for content.