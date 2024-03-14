"I want to show them how hot you look when you cry" - Jack Doherty's interaction with his girlfriend has netizen calling him "abusive"

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has garnered attention on social media once again, this time after his interaction with his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, surfaced on X. In a 44-second video, Jack Doherty requested that his significant other pose in front of the camera for a video thumbnail. Richardson was visibly emotional and in tears, asking the internet personality to wait a few moments.

She said:

"Just give me a second."

In response, Doherty remarked:

"Hey, just look at the camera real quick. It's a good thumbnail (The Kick streamer bursts out laughing). I'm kidding. I was kidding. But come on! For real. I'm kidding. You're so pretty, though. McKinley, I'm so sorry."

The 20-year-old instructed his cameraman to film his girlfriend and then said:

"McKinley, I want to show them how hot you look when you cry. Look at how f**king hot you are right now. You're an attractive bad... guys, I can't leave her. She's an 11 out of 10 when she cries. What the s**t, you look puppy dog. I'm sorry. Are you okay? That's a great thumbnail. Oh, my gosh!"

X user @MystiqueClips shared the content creator's interaction with McKinley Richardson, accusing him of being "abusive" towards her. They wrote:

"Jack Doherty exploits girlfriend for 'the thumbnail.' At what point is this abusive?"

X user @MystiqueClips' post featuring the Kick streamer's interaction with his girlfriend (Image via X)

"This is crazy" - Fans react to Jack Doherty's interaction with his girlfriend McKinley Richardson on the livestream

On March 14, 2024, Jack Doherty collaborated with Antonio Brown to host a dirtbike livestream. At one point, McKinley Richardson drove a dirtbike, despite having never done so before.

Things did not go as planned, and she nearly crashed. Richardson was visibly taken aback by this and became emotional. A few moments later, she burst into tears.

As previously mentioned, Jack Doherty asked his girlfriend to pose for a thumbnail in front of the camera while she wept. He then said:

"This is gold, McKinley. I'm sorry. We got our banger thumbnail! I'm kidding! I'm kidding, like, for real."

Timestamp: 02:09:35

McKinley Richardson responded:

"I had a panic attack, Jack! I was shaking. I can't even talk."

Doherty claimed to be unaware that his significant other was having a panic attack. He added:

"Oh, I'm sorry! I'm sorry. I didn't know you were having a panic attack. It was kind of crazy when you were falling off of it. When most people fall, they always hit the throttle and keep going."

Here's what fans had to say about the Kick streamer's interaction with his girlfriend:

This is not the first time netizens have called out Jack Doherty. On November 7, 2023, the American content creator crashed his golf cart while riding with McKinley Richardson. The video quickly went viral on X, and online community members called him the "worst boyfriend of the year."