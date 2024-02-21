"No way he just let his girl get beat up" - Fans react as the Island Boys assault Jack Doherty while he was with his girlfriend on livestream

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty went viral on February 21, 2024, following a physical altercation with the Island Boys. A clip from Doherty's Kick broadcast surfaced on X, in which Franky Venegas could be seen attempting to punch the content creator. The situation escalated when Doherty accused Venegas of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, who was also present during the livestream.

The 20-year-old began punching Franky Venegas in retaliation, exclaiming:

"Yeah, you guys work for me. (Franky Venegas assaults Jack Doherty) Nice f**king try, dumb a*s. Nice try! Oh, he is kicking! McKinley, McKinley, McKinley! Yo, watch the f**k out! There's a girl in the car, you f**king dumb a*s! Yo, there's a girl! You're kicking her! You're kicking my f**king girlfriend, you b**ch! Don't f**cking kick her! Don't f**king kick her, you b**ch! (The stream fades to black)"

Hundreds of fans chimed in on the streamers' tussle. You can find the full clip here. While it is unclear from the footage whether McKinley Richardson was hurt in the fight, @MarcoWatts_ wrote on X:

"Security was holding him so that Jack's crew can get a few swings" - Netizens weigh in on Jack Doherty and the Island Boys' physical altercation

Jack Doherty is a popular streamer, YouTuber, and TikToker who is best known for his IRL content. He is among the most-watched content creators on Kick, boasting over 124,078 followers on his channel. The American personality is widely regarded as a controversial figure, having feuded with Vitaly, Izi Prime, and Yousef "Fousey."

On February 21, 2024, Doherty garnered attention on X after getting into a physical altercation with the Island Boys. As mentioned earlier, several netizens have commented on the situation, with user @Kingehsan18 writing:

Meanwhile, according to @tropadeinfierno, Doherty's security was "holding" Venegas to allow his crew to "get a few swings." They added:

"Of course, he's going to kick. Security was holding him so that Jack's crew can get a few swings on him, that's just lame."

This isn't the first time Jack Doherty and the Island Boys have clashed on stream. On September 28, 2023, the Kick streamer got slapped by the hip-hop duo following an altercation.