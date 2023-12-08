Who is Tiffany Red? Cassie’s friend backs her claims against Diddy in open letter, says he “terrified” her

Popular songwriter Tiffany Red has come forward publicly in support of her longtime friend Cassie and stated that Diddy was extremely abusive to her. Talking about the whole Diddy-Cassie fiasco in an open letter to Rolling Stone, Tiffany Red said:

“I’m breaking my silence, freeing myself from haunting recollections, standing in solidarity with Cassie, and standing up for myself. I fear for my safety as her suit alludes to me, although not by name. I hope that revealing my identity to the public will afford me some measure of protection.”

Expand Tweet

In the open letter, Tiffany Red also stated how he didn’t just scare Cassie but also “terrified” Tiffany. Claiming how she was “traumatized,” Red said:

“I was terrified for Cassie and completely traumatized. She later told me he made her have a ‘Freak Off’ which Cassie described in her lawsuit as an ‘arrangement’ where he would make her perform s*xual acts with male s*x workers that night.”

Tiffany Red, born in 1986, is an American singer and songwriter. She has collaborated with many artists, including Zendaya, Jason Durelo, and even Drake. Additionally, Cassie and Tiffany Red have collaborated on multiple projects, including Don’t Let Go and Simple Things.

Expand Tweet

Cassie and Diddy met in 2005 and started dating in 2007. The former couple dated for 11 years before parting ways in 2018. In 2023, five years after their breakup, Cassie accused Diddy of several crimes, like drugging her, r*ping her, and even physically assaulting her.

However, the two decided to settle the case within a day. After which, Diddy was hit with three more s*xual assault lawsuits by three different women.

“I felt helpless”: Tiffany Red narrated many incidents when Cassie was assaulted by Diddy

The situation doesn’t seem to be getting any easier for Diddy, even after he denied all allegations and accusations against him, as four women filed s*xual abuse lawsuits against him in the last month.

Expand Tweet

However, just a day after he clarified that he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Red came in to support Cassie and stated how she was the witness when Cassie and Diddy had an extremely heated argument on Cassie’s birthday in 2015. Tiffany stated how she “felt helpless,” as she said:

“When I walked out of the room, you had her backed into a corner in the hallway outside of the door, and your security surrounded you two as you cursed her out with your hands in her face. She and I briefly made eye contact. I felt helpless. She looked afraid and kept looking down at the floor. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared.”

She went on and talked about other incidents too, where Cassie was assaulted and abused by her former partner, Diddy. Tiffany stated that there were many other instances when she heard Diddy blackmailing and threatening her. She also stated that she observed her high many times.

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Red concluded by stating how she has worked through “PTSD, paranoia, anxiety,” due to all these events, and stated that Diddy “traumatized” her.

As social media users praise Red for coming out in support of her friend, at the moment, both Cassie and Diddy have remained silent on the fiasco.