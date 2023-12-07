“I will fight for my name”: Sean “Diddy” Combs puts out a statement after fourth lawsuit for allegedly gang-r*ping a 17-year-old girl

Popular rapper, Diddy, continues to remain in the limelight, as after three women accused him of several crimes like r*pe, s*xual assault, torture, forcing drugs and much more, a fourth lawsuit has now been filed against the rapper by a woman who claimed that she was merely 17 when Diddy allegedly r*ped her.

The rapper has finally spoke up on the matter and took a stand denying all accusations against him. On December 6, 2023, just a few hours after the fourth lawsuit was filed, Combs posted a picture on Instagram that read:

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

The most recent lawsuit claims that Combs and two other men gangr*ped the woman in New York in 2003, when she was 17 years old. She alleged that she met Combs with two other men at a lounge in the Detroit area, from where she was taken by the three men to a recording studio via a private plane.

The unnamed woman is the fourth person to file a lawsuit against the rapper. Last month, Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie, filed a case against him, accusing him of several crimes. While she decided to settle the matter within a day, Diddy was then hit with 2 more lawsuits from different women, both accusing the rapper of r*ping and drugging them.

Fourth woman to file a lawsuit against Diddy also shared images as proof

Diddy has yet again landed himself in hot waters, as the woman who filed a lawsuit against the rapper claimed that Combs, along with two others, gave her "copious amounts of drugs,” and took turns r*ping her. She also claimed that she was drifting in and out of consciousness the entire time.

As proof, the woman has also shared a few images in the lawsuit, which allegedly shows her with Diddy. The lawsuit, sharing the images, stated:

“Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old.”

The attorney for the woman also addressed the matter, stating:

"As alleged in the complaint, defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a s*x trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

While Combs has denied the allegations against him, netizens do not seem convinced, as they continue to bash the rapper online.