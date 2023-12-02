Who is Gloria Allred? Closer look at lawyer hired by alleged minor's family in Josh Giddey scandal

Popular attorney Gloria Allred will represent the alleged minor girl's family in the Josh Giddey saga.

The news comes days after TMZ reported that the family is unwilling to cooperate in an investigation launched by Newport PD. Allred confirmed her representation of the family to the media outlet.

"We reached out to the powerful attorney who told us, 'We represent the family, and we have no comment,'" TMZ reported.

For those wondering who is Gloria Allred, she's a renowned female attorney in the US. Her LinkedIn profile suggests that she hails from Los Angeles, California.

She secured her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963, a Master's from New York University in 1966 and a Law degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

Allred is the founding partner of her firm 'Allred, Maroko & Goldberg' (AM&G). She's known to work on women's rights cases and high-profile legal battles. Her firm handles more women's rights cases than any private firm in the country. They have won over hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.

Allred's firm also represents clients discriminated against or by their sex, race, age, physical handicap or sexual orientation. AM&G also represents victims of sexual harassment, AIDS discrimination and wrongful termination.

Gloria Allred is also the president of the Women’s Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund, which she founded.

Gloria Allred's honors and high-profile cases before representing alleged minor's family in Josh Giddey case

Allred has won several honors in her 40-year journey as a lawyer, including two President's awards, one from the National Association of Women's Lawyers and another from ex-President Ronald Reagan at the White House for Outstanding Voluntarism in 1986.

Allred has received three Emmy nominations for commentaries on KABC Television LA. Her national TV show 'We The People With Gloria Allred' received a 2012 Daytime Emmy nomination. Allred is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from The National Trial Lawyers (2014).

She has written a couple of books titled: 'Fight Back and Win,' 'My Thirty-Year Fight Against Injustice- And How You Can Win Your Own Battles.'

Before representing the alleged minor's family in the Josh Giddey case, Gloria Allred was involved in several prominent legal battles. One of Allred's most high-profile cases was against Bill Cosby.

Allred represented 50 women who accused the comedian of misconduct. Allred also represented women who accused Anthony Weiner, ex-US congressman, of sharing sexually explicit photos and messages without consent.

