Josh Giddey was called out on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday as leaked footage of him being with his alleged underage girl went viral. The X user shared leaked videos of Giddey with an underage girl named Liv Cook.

In one video, Giddey has wrapped his arms around her and recorded a video for her brother. There's a picture where Giddey has wrapped his arms around her neck, which seems to be a Snapchat picture. The original posts were made by a cryptic Instagram account called 'OC Beers,' which is a private account.

"Josh Giddey exposed," says the bio of that Instagram profile.

The Instagram page allegedly exposing Josh Giddey

Here is the screenshot of the leaked footage and picture of Giddey with the alleged minor girl:

Screenshot of leaked photos

In the third video, Giddey was calling Cook 'his girl.'

"Me and my girl, we're about to head back to mine."

The tweets have now been taken down. But the screenshot of the post has been uploaded above.

Josh Giddey's alleged picture with underage minor girl from Snapchat goes viral

The allegations against Giddey have picked up momentum after another photo from Snapchat emerged with him, and the allegedly underage minor on X. In the picture, he's seen posing next to the girl with an NSFW caption.

"Just f**ked Josh Giddey," the girl allegedy writes.

Giddey has also blacked out his Instagram display picture. He has also blocked the comments section after fans tried to call him out on his profile. Meanwhile, the alleged minor girl, Lliv Cook's profile, has also been discovered by some fans, and they are in her comments, posting 'gifs' of Giddey.

The OKC Thunder guard, 21, is in his third NBA season and the team's key member. He could be in deep trouble if the allegations are true. The leaked videos and photos have rocked the NBA world, as there is no doubt that it's Giddey who is in that footage.

However, the minor's age is yet to be confirmed by the 'X' user, who claims to release more details about this controversy.