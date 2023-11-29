Josh Giddey's underage relationship allegations take a new turn as sources confirm minor and family won't cooperate

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey has stirred up a storm after allegations of him being in an inappropriate relationship with a minor popped up. This started when an anonymous individual shared on social media that the girl spotted with Giddey was underage. The anonymous user's social media account has since been deleted.

The league immediately conducted an investigation. Initially, the allegations regarding the Australian guard and the girl couldn't be confirmed.

Because the allegation hasn't been proven, Giddey has continued to suit up for his team. This has not sat well with some fans. Some fans at every time he touched the ball during the OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Target Center.

The investigation regarding the allegations has not made much progress. Unfortunately, everyone might have to wait longer as the case has hit a roadblock.

As per TMZ Sports, the alleged minor and her family have refused to cooperate with the investigation by refusing to speak with authorities. This has made getting the whole picture and securing facts even more difficult.

Until the allegations that the individual was spotted with Giddey are confirmed, the league and the OKC Thunder front office can't take a step.

The Josh Giddey scandal has him likened to Hall of Famer Karl Malone

Before Josh Giddey, another NBA player was accused of having improper relationships with a minor: the Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone.

Malone is currently third on the all-time scoring list and is considered one of the best big men to have laced up a pair of sneakers. However, despite all these accomplishments, he is infamous for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with someone underage.

According to reports, Malone was 20 then, and the girl was only 13. The girl was identified as Gloria Bell, a sophomore at Louisiana Tech University.

Bell gave birth to a son named Demetress Bell, who eventually played in the NFL. Malone was not present for the birth and growth of his son and was thus sued for child support.

The two parties eventually reached an understanding, but this incident has forever tarnished Malone's reputation despite going unpunished by the NBA.

