"We don't know anything": Stephen A. Smith fears legal consequences for weighing in on Josh Giddey's viral scandal allegations

Josh Giddey has attracted plenty of negative media attention lately because of his alleged romantic relationship with a minor. Aside from the media, several fans also gave their two cents on the incident through various social media platforms. However, there are a few known sports personalities who are yet to share an opinion on the matter.

One such personality is Stephen A. Smith. Fans are used to hearing Stephen A. give his opinions through his podcast or when he makes his appearances on TV. However, he has yet to delve into the Josh Giddey fiasco.

Apparently, there are people who have been waiting for Stephen A. to give his take regarding the OKC Thunder guard and he finally addressed them through his podcast, the Stephen A. Smith Show.

"Y'all getting on my last damn nerves, could you try to be responsible?" Stephen A. said on his podcast, "What'd you want Stephen A. to say?"

He then called out the people who have been saying that if it were a Black man who was at the receiving end of the allegations, Smith might have responded already. He said that he would have responded the same way regardless of who the allegations were made against:

"This man Josh Giddey, is currently being investigated by the National Basketball Association over allegations that he was having a relationship with a minor. We don't know who she was, we don't know how old she was, he's 21, we don't know how old she is. We don't know anything. We know there's an investigation going on. ... You know why Stephen A. hasn't said anything? Because you could get sued i***ts." [0:18-1:20]

Everything we know about the allegations against Josh Giddey

The 21-year-old guard is now being investigated by the league after being accused of being in a relationship with a minor.

The accusations started after someone on social media claimed that the individual who was seen with Josh Giddey in photos and videos was in high school. The person who claimed this was never identified and their social media account has since been deactivated.

At the moment, there is no confirmation on whether these accusations are based on fact, but NBA spokesman Mike Bass has said that the league is investigating these allegations.

Should it be proven that Giddey indeed engaged in improper relationships with a minor, it will have some very serious legal ramifications and it will also affect his promising career.

Giddey is still an active member of the OKC Thunder, and the NBA is yet to comment further on the issue.

