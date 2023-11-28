Why are NBA fans calling out Malika Andrews over Josh Giddey's minor dating scandal? NBA reporter taking hit after controversy explored

The ongoing controversy around Josh Giddey has now dragged American sports journalist Malika Andrews into the mess. NBA fans are criticizing Andrews for not commenting on the scandal and called her out for criticizing other players, but not Giddey.

According to some fans, Andrews needs to report on Giddey's situation. He is alleged to have engaged in a relationship with a high school student. Pictures of the two emerged online, sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy. The allegations or the girl’s age have not been confirmed. The time of the photographs is also unconfirmed.

Malika Andrews recently hosted ESPN’s main studio pregame and postgame coverage on “NBA Countdown” and NBA Twitter went after her for not yet commenting on the news. She is one of ESPN’s top NBA reporters.

Why are people mentioning Malika Andrews with Josh Giddey?

Malika Andrews and other NBA reporters have been getting dragged on X (Twitter) for not speaking up on the Josh Giddey allegations. Many mainstream media outlets have not discussed the news.

The NBA is reportedly investigating the situation. There have been no legal or civil charges brought upon Giddey. He continues to play for the OKC Thunder.

ESPN may be avoiding the story because the details are all alleged. They may be avoiding lawsuits because the details, albeit detailed, are heresy at this point.

Giddey has refused to comment on the situation. He turned off the comments on his social media posts.

His teammate, Chet Holmgren, felt the secondary heat. The young player deleted old potentially problematic tweets recently. He deleted an old tweet pictured alongside Giddey.

“Me n twin locked in fasho,” Holmgren wrote.

It seems understandable why Holmgren wanted to put distance between himself and Giddey. It is not a great time to be called a twin of Giddey.

The Thunder have not commented on the scandal. Giddey has not faced any punishment from the team or league. He has remained in the OKC lineup. A punishment could be coming when the NBA completes its investigation.

It seems to be a unique case as the rumors came from social media and anonymous accounts. There are no legal proceedings or a civil suit. There has been no public record of Giddey being arrested or contacted by police.