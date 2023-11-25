What was Josh Giddey's response when questioned about inappropriate minor relationship allegations? Looking into OKC star's reply

Josh Giddey has been in the limelight since early this week not because of his exploits for the OKC Thunder. A Twitter/X user shockingly accused him of having a relationship with a minor. The allegation sent shockwaves and created a storm on social media. As a result, the NBA has decided to investigate the said accusation.

In the Thunder’s first practice since the controversial news came out, Giddey was asked by a reporter for his comments. The Australian responded (via Rylan Stiles):

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now.”

Liv Cook, reportedly the name of the girl in question, is said to be in junior high. Josh Giddey, in one of the videos that had become viral, could be heard saying that she was “his girl.”

What probably caused the shocking news to blow over was a Snapchat photo of the two which Cook allegedly captioned:

“Just f**ked Josh Giddey”

The OKC Thunder have not released an official statement yet but Mark Daigneault was asked to comment. Like Giddey, his reply was brief:

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that'll be my comment on anything related."

The whole brouhaha started when “OC Bears” posted this since-deleted allegation on Twitter:

"Josh Giddey from the OKC Thunder with an underage girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior high school."

The accusation that started it all in the Josh Giddey brouhaha.

The buzz surrounding the allegation isn’t likely to die anytime soon. Basketball fans will be closely monitoring the NBA’s findings and eventual decision once the investigation is concluded. Many are proposing that if guilty, he should be banned from the league.

All eyes will be on Josh Giddey when the OKC Thunder hosts the Philadelphia 76ers

On Saturday, the OKC Thunder will host reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. In a battle between two potentially playoff-bound teams, the buzz in the building could be about a shocking issue. The expected seesaw battle could be overshadowed by the controversial accusation and the NBA’s looming investigation.

The Thunder is on a season-high six-game winning streak and have won nine out of their last 10 games. They are arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. It would be a shame and unfortunate if the off-court stuff would be the story for Saturday night’s game and likely future games for the Thunder.

Josh Giddey has played a key role in the Thunder’s impressive season. The 21-year-old point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is arguably Oklahoma’s best passer and reader of the game.