"I think the girl was younger" - Andrew Bogut shockingly claims Josh Giddey got played by girl about her age

Josh Giddey has continued to find himself at the heart of troubling allegations alleging that he slept with an underage girl. The situation came to light as NBA fans caught wind of screenshots and videos taken from the Snapchat account of a girl alleged to be underage. In one video, the OKC Thunder star can be heard saying that he and the girl were headed back to his house.

In another, he was seen and heard addressing the girl's brother in a video, confirming that the images weren't edited or AI-generated. The most damning photo of all, though, was a selfie that has been leaked from the girl's Snapchat, where she writes that the couple hooked up.

NBA fans were quick to call Giddey out, likening him to embattled Hall of Famer Karl Malone. As the NBA investigates the matter and determines whether or not Giddey knew that the girl was underage, NBA vet Andrew Bogut has weighed in.

Given that Josh Giddey and the girl were seen out at the club together, the NBA star may have been fooled by a fake ID, just like club bouncers. He weighed in on The Basketball Podcast, shedding light on what could be just the tip of the iceberg.

"From what I understand. ... I think the girl was younger. From what I understand is the girl in question has lied about her age and said that she was of age at the time.

"This has also happened I think over a year ago now. I don't think this is something that's happened recently much to people thinking on social media thinking it has."

Latest developments back up Andrew Bogut's claim regarding Josh Giddey

In the wake of allegations made against Josh Giddey, footage emerged from the night in question, where Giddey and the girl were seen out at a club. As social media users were quick to point out, if the girl was at the club, she likely used a fake ID to do so.

In that case, there's a chance that, like Bogut said, the girl lied about her age and tricked Giddey. While it sounds as though the OKC Thunder are aware of the situation internally, the latest developments indicate that the NBA is investigating the matter.

If the NBA determines that Josh Giddey was unaware of the girl's age before the meet-up, he likely won't face a harsh punishment. On the flip side, if it's determined that Giddey was aware of the girl's age, many expect the league to take a strong stance.

While the initial photos and videos of the pair together seemed to paint the entire situation in a very black-and-white light, the situation seems to be more complicated.

With the latest comments from Bogut indicating that the situation happened quite some time ago, it's clear that all of the details are yet to come to light.