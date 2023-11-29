“The real cooking hasn’t begun yet”: Internet reacts as Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt’s chairman amid s**ual abuse lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in the spotlight recently due to three lawsuits filed against him for alleged s**ual assault. Following this, he momentarily resigned from his position as chairman of Revolt, the music-focused television network he co-founded in 2013.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to physical and s**ual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Sean told Variety on Tuesday, November 28, that he is temporarily resigning from his role as chairman of Revolt. The company is currently being led by CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham.

This news, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by several users like @Phil_Lewis_, garnered a bevy of reactions. Some shared the post with taglines to criticize him or troll him, and some flooded the comment section of the post with remarks bashing Sean.

Internet slams Diddy for his recent s**ual abuse allegations as he steps down as chairman of Revolt

Netizens bashed Sean for the recent s**ual abuse lawsuits filed against him (Image via Instagram / @cassie, @diddy)

Diddy is currently addressing his damaged reputation following multiple lawsuits accusing him of s**ual assault. On November 16, the singer's longtime girlfriend Cassie filed the first lawsuit, accusing him of abusing her physically.

However, shortly after, the lawsuit was resolved, and according to Combs' lawyer, this did not constitute an admission of guilt. Nevertheless, two additional women have come forward to accuse the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment of s**ual assault since Cassie sued him.

Following this incident, Sean Combs resigned from his position as chairman of the TV network Revolt, which he co-founded and now owns a major portion of.

Addressing this issue, Revolt's Instagram page released a statement on November 28 in response to the change, stating,

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Explaning the company's goals, it further stated,

“Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues.”

Additionally, the company has made a statement regarding the same on their official X page. It read,

"This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture.”

Once the news got public and was shared by several X users, like @Phil_Lewis_, internet users took to the comment section of the post to criticize and bash Diddy for his recent act of alleged s**ual abuse.

Combs and Cassie decided to settle the matter mutually and peacefully

On Thursday, November 16, singer Cassie filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Diddy s**ually abused her over a ten-year period. In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that she was r*ped and beaten for a decade, starting when she was 19 and he was 37. On the same day, the case was submitted to a Manhattan U.S. District Court.

In addition, the lawsuit also alleged that shortly after Cassie first met Diddy in 2005, he started abusing and controlling her. He allegedly beat her, drugged her, and made her have s*x with a number of different male prostitutes while filming the entire incident. According to the same lawsuit, in 2018, when their relationship was coming to an end, Combs r*ped her after breaking into her home.

However, in a recent development, as reported by Variety, Cassie stated that she has chosen to settle this dispute peacefully but with certain conditions. The same report claimed that Combs also stated that they had chosen to settle the dispute mutually. He even sent his best wishes to Cassie and her family.