Cassie Net Worth: Singer's fortune explored as she files $30M lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and assault

Singer and model Cassie has hit the headlines after she filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend and rapper, Diddy, and accused him of s*xually and physically abusing her, among other crimes. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the rapper s*xually trafficked and r*ped her over the course of 10 years.

The couple met for the first time in 2005 and started dating in 2007. Cassie and Diddy were together for almost a decade before they parted ways in 2018. On Thursday, November 16, 2023, five years after their breakup, Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against the record producer and rapper.

“After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said.

Details revealed about the model's relationship with Diddy as the lawsuit creates a rage amongst the social media users. (Image via Twitter)

Cassie further continues in a statement:

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Cassie, born in August 1986, is currently 37 years old and is a popular singer, model, and actor. Her multiple ventures have garnered her a massive fortune and a net worth of $8 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer became extremely popular after she released her debut album in 2006, selling more than 3,00,000 copies.

Details revealed about the model's relationship with Diddy as the lawsuit creates a rage amongst the social media users. (Image via Twitter)

Cassie's net worth explored amid explosive lawsuit against Diddy

Cassie, born in 1986, started her career in 2004 when she was just 18 years old. At the time, she crossed paths with record producer Ryan Leslie, leading to a deal with Next Selection Lifestyle Group. Subsequently, she signed with major labels like Bad Boy Records and EMPIRE Records, releasing a studio album and several singles.

The breakout hit Me & U caught the attention of rapper Diddy, securing her a spot on Bad Boy Records. Cassie's debut album in 2006 garnered significant sales, earning her an estimated $1.65 million between 2007 and 2010.

Cassie's subsequent albums and singles, such as Long Way 2 Go and Official Girl, established her as an R&B powerhouse. Her appearance in blockbuster films such as Step Up 2: The Streets (2008) and The Perfect Match (2016) has also contributed to her net worth.

As per Wealthy Genius, over the years, her earnings have continued to rise, reaching an estimated annual income of $2 million in 2019. Hence, all of this has contributed to her network, worth $8 million. Furthermore, she has also earned a lot of money by working on several music videos by Kanye West, Mario, Chris Brown, and even Wiz Khalifa.

In her $30 million lawsuit, Cassie accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of forcefully drugging her and asking her to consume excessive amounts of alcohol. The 37-year-old, whose real name is Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, also claimed that she was forced to engage in s*xual activities with other men while Diddy filmed her.

The Me & U singer also claimed in her lawsuit that Diddy tried to blow up Kid Cudi's car when he learned that Cassie was in a relationship with him while the other was on a break.

“Throughout their relationship, Mr. Combs was prone to uncontrollable rage and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely. These beatings were witnessed by Mr. Combs’ staff and employees of Bad Boy Entertainment and Mr. Combs’s related businesses, but no one dared to speak up against their frightening and ferocious boss," the suit alleged.

According to the New York Times, the model’s lawyer also stated that her former boyfriend, Diddy, tried to silence her by paying her a huge amount. However, the model refused it. At the moment, Diddy has denied the allegations against him.