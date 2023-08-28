Alcohol weight gain: Myth or fact?

The concept of alcohol weight gain has emerged out of people who gained a substantial amount of body weight within a period where they were consuming alcohol regularly. This belief was spread among other people who have experienced the same thing, but they never questioned why did it actually happen.

Out of all the possible reasons, the caloric content in alcohol could be a legitimate one. It increases the caloric intake of the day which results in storage of excess fat in the body. On top of that, on the day of consumption, the mind and the body become reluctant to perform any physical exercise that can burn the amount of calories.

Can alcohol make you gain weight?

Alcohol weight gain (Image via Getty Images)

Alcohol consumption, containing inherent calories, can indeed lead to weight gain if one consistently exceeds their daily calorie needs, as it necessitates an offset through increased physical activity or a reduction in calorie intake from alternative sources; additionally, the propensity of alcohol to stimulate one's appetite can further exacerbate this phenomenon.

Beyond its caloric content, alcohol has the ability to prioritize its own metabolism over that of other nutrients once ingested, potentially culminating in the accumulation of surplus calories as fat, thus acting as a contributor to weight gain, in addition to its potential to disrupt normal liver function and facilitate fat storage.

It is crucial to emphasize that moderate alcohol consumption may not invariably translate into substantial weight gain for the majority of individuals. Habitual and excessive indulgence in alcoholic beverages can impart a multitude of deleterious health effects, encompassing weight gain, liver impairments, and heightened susceptibility to chronic ailments.

How does alcohol weight gain happen?

Caloric content: In the realm of calorie content, alcoholic beverages boast an approximate seven-calorie per gram density, approaching the fat's 9-calorie per gram benchmark and surpassing the four-calorie per gram values of both protein and carbohydrates.

The introduction of surplus calories to your daily dietary intake becomes evident when partaking in alcoholic drinks, posing a potential route to weight gain if not accommodated within your overall calorie consumption.

Appetite stimulation: Alcohol possesses the ability to rouse your appetite and disrupt the intrinsic hunger cues of your body, potentially driving you to ingest more calories than you would in a sober state, particularly if you opt for indulgence in unhealthy, calorie-laden foods during your drinking sessions.

Liver function: Upon alcohol ingestion, your liver assumes priority in metabolizing alcohol over other nutrients. Consequently, the calories derived from the foods you consume while imbibing might lean towards conversion into fat, thereby contributing to gradual weight gain.

Dehydration: Acting as a diuretic, alcohol heightens urine production, thereby inducing dehydration. The transient uptick in body weight arising from retained water can be a transient consequence of this dehydrating effect.

Late-night eating: A significant proportion of individuals favor alcohol consumption during nocturnal hours, a habit that often aligns with late-night eating tendencies, frequently featuring calorically dense snacks or fast food, thereby constituting a contributing factor to weight gain.

Reduced physical activity: The excessive consumption of alcohol can usher in diminished enthusiasm for engaging in physical activity. Coupled with the additional calories derived from alcohol, this phenomenon may pave the way for incremental weight gain over an extended period.

Unhealthy choices: Alcohol's capacity to compromise judgment and decision-making frequently leads to the selection of less wholesome dietary options during episodes of drinking, engendering an influx of surplus calories and contributing to potential weight gain.

Now that you know about alcohol weight gain, you can surely trick your mind into reducing alcohol consumption so as not to end up increasing the fat in your body. You should also keep in mind the other side effects of alcohol consumption that can lead to certain chronic diseases, so exercising caution should be your first priority.