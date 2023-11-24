“It is a disgrace”: Diddy hit with a third s**ual abuse lawsuit by another woman, netizens demand investigation

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is being hit with a barrage of SA allegations. Combs had just settled a lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassie on November 18 but was hit with two more lawsuits on November 23. The latest and third allegation against Diddy was filed by an anonymous woman who claimed that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall forcefully had s*x with her and her friend.

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DESCRIPTIONS OF S*XUAL ASSAULT AND PHYSICAL ABUSE.

Netizens were outraged by the sheer number of allegations against Sean Combs. By the third lawsuit, people were convinced that an investigation into Combs was needed. The calls for Combs to go to jail grew louder as more and more people expressed support for the alleged victims. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented:

Netizens were outraged by the latest allegation (Image via X/@PopBase)

Netizens want Diddy in jail

Social media users were enraged at Sean Combs, and many were convinced he deserved to go to jail for his alleged crimes. Some people felt he would get away with it as he had money, while others were stunned by the sudden jump in cases against Diddy. Here are a few reactions to the news:

Netizens condemned Sean Combs (Image via X/@PopBase)

Diddy and Aaron Hall allegedly r*ped multiple women on the same day

An anonymous woman filed a third SA lawsuit against Diddy under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on November 23. According to the filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, the incident being talked about occurred in either 1990 or 1991.

The filing detailed that the alleged victim met Diddy and Aaron Hall at an MCA Records event in New York. The woman, only mentioned as "Jane Doe," detailed that both musicians were "flirtatious and handsy" with her and her friend. They also kept offering them drinks all through the night.

Toward the backend of the event, both women were invited to Hall's apartment for what was slated as an "afterparty." While in the residence, both Diddy and Hall allegedly kept offering Jane Doe more drinks. The alleged victim was "coerced" into "having s*x" with Sean Combs. The filing read:

"After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized."

It further stated:

"As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have s*x with him."

The traumatized woman reportedly got dressed and immediately fled the scene. Her friend told her that both men forcefully had s*x with her in another room of the apartment. The woman reportedly told friends and family about the encounter. She also had to allegedly receive medical help for the trauma that she endured. The filing reported that both men switched to the next after r*ping one victim.

The plaintiff alleged that Combs had visited where she and her friend were staying two days after the alleged r*ape and became extremely violent. He allegedly assaulted and choked Jane Doe to the point of passing out. He also reportedly searched for the second victim as he was afraid that she would tell on both men.

Sean Combs, Aaron Hall, MCA Music Entertainment, and Geffen Records were named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed at the New York County Supreme Court.