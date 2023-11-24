"He's going down": Netizens react as Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of drugging and s**ual abuse in new lawsuit

Popular rapper Diddy found himself in deep waters once again after he was slammed with another lawsuit in just two weeks. While his former girlfriend, Cassie, withdrew her lawsuit where she accused the rapper of s*xual and physical assault, along with other crimes, the rapper has now been hit with another s*xual assault and drugging accusation.

The woman filed a case under the New York Adult Survivors Act and stated that Diddy drugged her, assaulted her, and abused her. She also said that she was a victim of revenge p*rn that Diddy created and distributed. The victim stated that the incident took place in 1991 when she was at Syracuse University.

She mentioned in the lawsuit how the rapper allegedly drugged her by spiking her drink. She also alleged that she was forced to take a puff of a “blunt” under pressure. The suit alleges:

“Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to s*xually assault her. Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off.”

The news about Diddy being accused of physical and s*xual assault twice in a month quickly went viral, with many social media users reacting to it.

Social media users slam the rapper as another woman files s*xual abuse lawsuit against him (Image via @PopCrave/X)

Netizens' reactions explored as another woman accuses rapper Diddy of physical and s*xual assault

Things do not seem to be getting easier for the rapper as he found himself in a difficult situation once again after he was hit with another s*xual abuse and assault lawsuit. The woman who filed the lawsuit claimed that Diddy did not just s*xually assault her; he even filmed it and showed it to his friends.

Many social media users were taken aback after the rapper got slammed with two lawsuits in just two weeks. Many commented by saying how the road was looking rough for the rapper. Here is how the masses reacted to @PopCrave's tweet about the same:

Diddy’s team has spoken up on the matter and called the allegations “made up and not credible.” Calling it a “money grab,” the spokesperson from the rapper’s team claimed that Diddy “never assaulted her.”

However, netizens continued criticizing the rapper as he found himself in legal trouble for the second time in just two weeks.