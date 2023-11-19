Who is Wale ? Shy Glizzy's bodyguard claims Diddy dangled rapper off a balcony because of Cassie

Hip-hop mogul, Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy has been all over the news lately as his model and singer, ex-girlfriend, Casandra Elizabeth "Cassie" Ventura put out a lawsuit alleging r*pe, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence against Diddy. However, the duo decided to "amicably" settle the case on November 17, only a day after it was filed, for an undisclosed amount.

In a stunning revelation, rapper Shy Glizzy's bodyguard, Ant Glizzy revealed on his Barbara Son TV YouTube channel that Diddy had once dangled rapper Wale over a balcony by his legs for trying to record a song together with Cassie. Wale, real name Olubowale Victor Akintimehin is a popular Washington DC-based rapper who rose to prominence following his 2006 smash hit "Dig Dug".

Wale is a Grammy-nominated rapper

Wale's rise to fame was kickstarted by the popularity of his 2006 release "Dig Dug" from his 2005 album, "Paint a Picture" which he released after signing a contract with ‘Studio 43’. The single was massively popular in DC and even landed him a feature in 'The Source' magazine. In the same year, he became the DC Metro Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the WKYS Go-Go Awards 2006.

After "Paint a Picture", the rapper of Nigerian descent released his second mixtape, "‘Hate is the New Love", which contained the hit song, "Breakdown". His third mixtape, "100 Miles & Running" released in 2017 was even available to download for free on MySpace.

Wale's fourth and fifth mixtapes, "The Mixtape About Nothing" and "Back to the Feature" were released after signing contracts with Interscope Records and Allido Records. "Attention Deficit", Wale's debut album was released in 2009, containing features from prominent artists like Lady Gaga, and Gucci Mane. The album peaked at 21 on the charts.

After his successful debut, Wale went on to release 6 more studio albums, Ambition (2011), The Gifted (2013), The Album About Nothing (2015), Shine (2017), Wow... That's Crazy (2019), and Folarin II (2021). The rapper received a Best Rap Song Grammy nomination for his 2013 hit "Lotus Flower Bomb". And he won the "Best Club Banger" at the 2011 BET Awards for his song "No Hands".

Wale was allegedly hung off the balcony by Diddy

Ant Glizzy released a YouTube video containing a stunning allegation that goes to show the extent of the alleged jealousy that Sean Combs harbored towards anyone who came into contact with former girlfriend Cassie. Ant Glizzy, real name Stephon Green, used to be rapper Shy Glizzy's bodyguard.

On November 18 Ant released a YouTube video on his channel, Barbara Son TV narrating an incident that occurred between Wale, Diddy, and Cassie. According to Ant, he, Shy Glizzy, and Wale were in a studio to record a song alongside Cassie. Ant recalled that before reaching the studio, Wale had warned him and Shy about Diddy's extremely protective nature towards Cassie. Ant revealed:

"Diddy and Wale had prior run-ins, and he told Wale to stay away from her"

Ant speculated that they weren't supposed to be there together and were supposed to send individual recordings. Ant swore that Combs had "secret people" who followed Cassie wherever she went. The ex-bodyguard called Combs, "crazy" and "obsessive".

While Wale and Cassie were recording in the booth, Combs allegedly walked in aggressively with security guards went into the booth part of the studio, which also supposedly had a balcony, and shut the blinds. Ant recalled hearing noises of things being shuffled around aggressively, which prompted him and Shy to peep through the blinds only to see Wale hanging off the balcony. Ant revealed:

"He hanging off the balcony, they dangling him by his feet"

He added:

"We knew it was him because we knew what type of shoes Wale wore to the studio"

Later, Ant recalled Diddy and his security storming out along with Cassie, who according to him might have gotten a temporary restraining order against Combs that day. Shy Glizzy allegedly walked out of the studio and pretended to not know what was going on while Wale allegedly acted like Combs and his security only tried to bully him and allegedly pretended that they did not do anything to him.