"Little baby girls that need to be parented still": Josie and Gia Twitter fight video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

Recently TikTokers, Josie and Gia became part of the concerning trend in social media sites posting fights to bank on the controversy created through the violent content. A disturbing video circulating online showed renowned TikTok performer, El Galvancillo’s girlfriend, Gia, repeatedly striking TikTok influencer Tessa Ortega’s sister, Josie, in the head.

Josie, who has some 1.7 million fans on TikTok, rose to internet fame by creating videos and vlogs with her family, including younger sister Tessa, who was recently beefing with another TikToker, Meche. Josie, who has amassed 550,000 followers on Instagram, is managed by Hustle Division and recently modeled for the fashion brand Finest Few.

Gia, a model and social media influencer widely known as the girlfriend of TikTok celebrity El Galvancillo, has been embroiled in a contentious online battle with TikTok stars and siblings Tessa Ortega, 15, and her older sister Josie Ortega, 19.

The Josie and Gia fight video was first posted on TikTok and later found its way to X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip, which has amassed over five hundred thousand views in a span of hours, showed Gia swinging Josie on the ground and then repeatedly striking her in the head. The disturbing video prompted social media users to say:

“They’re like little baby girls that still need to be parented.”

What we know about the Josie and Gia fight video

A recent social media stars Josie and Gia fight video has gone viral, prompting wild reactions online. While it is unknown what ignited that fight, a lengthy video on YouTube provided tenuous context to the incident.

In a video on YouTube, Gia was seen sitting beside her boyfriend, El Galvancillo, in a car, documenting the aftermath of the fight. In the clip, Gia told her followers she was ambushed by Josie, Tessa and her mom while in the car with her boyfriend. The fight was allegedly instigated by Josie. Gia appeared to be bragging about dragging Josie on the streets as she seemingly declared she won the fight.

Gia then accused Josie’s mom of snatching her boyfriend's phone. In the clip, she was repeatedly heard demanding the phone back.

Meanwhile, in response to Gia’s video, Tessa Ortega shared brief clips of Josie and Gia's fight. She alleged:

“I got Jumped. You swung at the other girls…you “beat my sister” but your bf got beat too. Fair fight for everyone.” Tessa ocontinued “Always saying something about my mom “getting involved” in ts because she's grown. And yet here you are arguing with a 15-year-old and how old are you, 24? Yeah, you are closer to age with my mom than me. Just without a kid. So what makes a difference.”

Netizens react to Josie and Gia Fight video

Meanwhile, some netizens were seemingly concerned over young women fighting in the streets and recording it for content but others appeared impressed with Gia’s skills as a fighter.

The recent incident comes in the wake of recent drama surrounding TikTok influencers Tessa Ortega and Meche over a guy named Angel.