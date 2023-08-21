What did Tessa Ortega say? Meche drama explained as latter gets exposed for allegedly lying about her age

The internet is currently abuzz with the recent drama surrounding TikTok influencers Tessa Ortega and Meche. For those unaware, Tessa Ortega and Meche, whose real name is Michelle, were earlier best friends; however, they had a fallout, and the drama is unfolding on the video-sharing platform. Due to the fallout between them, Tessa Ortega recently revealed Meche's real age on TikTok, and ever since then, people have been talking about it.

The video that went viral shows Tessa Ortega talking about Meche's age and saying,

"Meche is 16 years old, she’s not 18."

Soon after this, the video went viral and came as a shock to Michelle's fans, who believed that the TikTok influencer was 18 years old. After revealing Michelle's age, Tessa said that she was not trying to expose her friend.

It is worth noting that Michelle has yet to address the 'real-age drama'.

How did the Tessa Ortega and Meche drama begin?

A video went viral earlier this month in which Tessa was seen with a guy named Angel. In the video, Tessa was kissing him too. Angel has also been publicly flirting with Michelle, and the influencer also shared updates about it online.

Ever since the kissing video went viral, Tessa and Michelle started distancing themselves, and the drama started to unfold. Michelle also reacted to the viral kissing video, saying,

"The things that happened already happened. You can’t change the past. It’s not like I can go rewind time and stop it."

After this, Tessa went live on TikTok, reacted to the whole situation, and talked about the relationship between Michelle and Angel. Tessa further said that there was nothing between the two, and that is the reason why she went ahead and kissed Angel.

Tessa also said during the live,

"I did nothing wrong. I truly didn’t because they never had anything, literally at all. They never kissed, they never did anything. They barely met in person in Arizona. They went on live with each other, "flirting" for the views, for the clout, for everything, because it’s a relationship that all you guys would have wanted. Literally exactly like that."

Social media users react to the viral Tessa and Michelle drama

Social media followers of Tissa and Michelle were shocked to see the drama unfolding between the two influencers. Several internet users said that this drama has made things even more interesting.

Netizens also added that Angel is the main culprit, as he is 19 and was flirting with minors and kissing 15-year-old Tessa.