"Then sue him yourself": Fans have divided opinions about Aubrey O'Day reacting to Cassie and Diddy's settlement

Aubrey O'Day, the American singer and reality television personality, has called out the justice system in light of the settlement between Cassie and Diddy, that comes one day after the model accused the rapper of alleged r*pe and abuse.

The former Danity Kane member shared a link to an article about the case on her Instagram Stories and X on November 18, 2023, with the caption:

"Money > accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place."

Fans, however, have expressed mixed reactions to Aubrey O'Day's response to the Diddy and Cassie settlement. One netizen, @qtsbgirl, even remarked that O'Day should sue Diddy herself if she isn't happy with the settlement.

Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy this Friday, on November 17, 2023, in Federal District Court in Manhattan. The case was apparently resolved "amicably" a day later, although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of r*pe and abuse.

Aubrey O'Day's disappointment over Cassie's lawsuit settlement against Diddy sparks reactions online

On November 17, 2023, American actress, Casandra Elizabeth "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against rapper Sean Love Combs, professionally known as Diddy. The pair dated on and off for 11 years from 2007 to 2018, but they made their relationship public in 2012.

The lawsuit filed on Friday stated that when Cassie met Diddy in 2005, she was 19 years old. Back then, the Bad Boy Records' founder had allegedly started to become controlling and abusive.

Combs reportedly made her take large amounts of drugs, beat her, and filmed the encounters where he allegedly forced her to have s*x with male pr*stitutes over some time, as per Page Six. The filings also added that back in 2018, when the couple's relationship was about to end, Mr. Combs reportedly forced his way into Cassie's home and r*ped her. Cassie gave a statement in the lawsuit which read,

"After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

Aubrey O'Day was signed with Diddy's Bad Boy label in the 2000s. In 2008, she was fired from her girl group Danity Kane. However, the group reunited in 2013, before officially disbanding, as per Variety.

According to Vulture, during an interview in December 2022 with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Aubrey O'Day revealed that Diddy had reportedly fired her because she wasn't willing to do what was “expected” of her. She stood in support of Cassie along with the former Danity Kane members Dawn Richard and D. Woods when the news of the lawsuit against the rapper emerged. Aubrey told Page Six,

"I’m in full support of her."

According to NBC, Aubrey O'Day has been against Diddy and has tried to expose the rapper on many occasions. She talked about Cassie and the lawsuit on Friday, saying,

"It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes."

However, Casandra and Sean Combs came to a settlement only a day after the lawsuit was filed. Aubrey O'Day showed her disappointment in her social media by blaming the justice system for the quick settlement and said that money always won over accountability in sensitive cases such as Cassie's. Many netizens gave their opinions over Aubrey O'Day's post on the lawsuit.

Both Cassie and Sean gave separate statements after the settlement was released to the media. As per CBS, the actress said,

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Meanwhile, Diddy stated that the suit ended amicably and that he wished "Cassie and her family all the best."

Sean Combs' lawyers, meanwhile, have insisted that a settlement does not mean there is an admission of guilt from the rapper.