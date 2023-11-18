"That billionaire money is horrifying": Cassie settles Diddy abuse lawsuit a day after filing, sparks disbelief and outrage online 

A day after Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging horrific abuse, the R&B singer and hip-hop mogul reportedly agreed to amicably resolve the claims on Friday, November 17, 2023.

According to multiple reports, Cassie Ventura has settled the lawsuit she filed against Diddy on Thursday, November 16, accusing him of r*pe, s*x trafficking and physical abuse during their ten-year personal relationship.

While terms of the settlement are unknown, Diddy’s representatives, denying the claims in the lawsuit, had previously alleged that Ventura had demanded $30M, threatening to expose their relationship.

However, Ventura's representatives alleged that Diidy, who is worth $ 1 Billion, had offered her “eight figures' to keep her from filing her lawsuit.

Netizens react as Cassie Ventura and Diddy settle abuse lawsuit

The remarkably quick settlement has stunned people across the board, who took to social media to express their disgust. Many believe that there was credence to the allegations leveled against the rap mogul who chose to swiftly settle the claims in the lawsuit. Reacting to the Shade Room post on Instagram, a social media user said:

"That billionaire money is horrifying"

Screenshot via Instagram

Meanwhile, a netizen on X, Formerly known as Twitter, opined:

"if this would’ve gone to trial a whole bunch of evidence would’ve come out. yeah, he definitely did everything she said considering how quickly they came to an agreement."

Meanwhile, others took aim at Ventura for settling the lawsuit with egregious claims of abuse for a big payout despite previously stating she wanted to "speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Shortly after the lawsuit was settled, Ventura's legal team, in a statement late Friday, said:

“This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction. The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email.”

Cassie Ventura and Diidy speak out after settling abuse lawsuit

Ventura, in a prepared email statement cited by CNBC, said she decided to resolve the matter amicably as she wanted to assert some semblance of control.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.”

Meanwhile, in his statement in the same email, cited by CNBC, the Bad Boy Records founder, said:

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” said Combs, 54, who over the years has been known as “Diddy,""Puff Daddy,” and “P. Diddy,” and “Love.”

The settlement comes after New York police, in a statement on early Friday, said that no investigation had yet been opened into any of the allegations leveled against the rapper.