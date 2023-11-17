How old was Misa Hylton when she had Justin? Diddy's baby mama's viral IG rant resurfaces in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit

An old Instagram post of Misa Hylton -- the mother of Diddy's oldest son Justin Combs -- has resurfaced online in the wake of Cassie Ventura’s abuse allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.

As previously reported, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit accusing the 54-year-old rapper of r*pe, physical abuse and exerting coercive control throughout the course of their ten-year relationship. As the news made headlines across the world, social media users began unearthing old disquieting posts concerning the rap mogul, including Hylton’s June 2023 viral IG rant that alluded to his concerning behavior.

In the post, Hylton, 50, ripped into Diddy over their son’s DUI arrest calling out the rap mogul for setting a bad precedent after Justin Combs was busted for running a red light and was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Misa Hylton, who had Justin in 1993 when she was 20 years old, launched into a tirade against Diidy, suggesting the rapper's "reality show" lifestyle set their son astray. Misa also called out Diddy for suing alcohol giant Diageo over alleged racist and unfair treatment of him as a brand ambassador.

The stylist suggested Diddy should instead invest in options that are conducive to building a healthier lifestyle.

"How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company," Misa Hylton wrote. "Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES."

Expand Tweet

Hylton also took aim at Justin’s college UCLA, saying, "F**K UCLA too." She then went on to deride Diddy’s song “Act Bad” saying:

"Act Bad??? The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free. And ALL the children. I love a come to Jesus moment."

Misa Hylton ended the post by declaring with the exception of her son, she would no longer be protecting anyone.

Netizens react to Misa Hylton's resurfaced IG rant against Diddy

As Misa Hylton's old Instagram rant began gaining steam online, the stylist and fashion designer found support from social media users who slammed Diddy in the wake of Cassie Ventura’s abuse lawsuit.

Image via Whitley/X

A netizen even accused Diddy of grooming multiple girls and impregnating them at a young age.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, it should be noted with the exception of Misa Hylton, none of the girls were underage when they began dating Diddy.

Diddy, who is a father of seven, met the mother of his eldest child, Hylton, in the early 90s. The couple had Justin when Hylton was 20 years old in 1993.

The rapper also adopted late actress Kim Porter's son Quincy, and the pair also shared a son, Christian and twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie. The rapper had Chance with Sarah Chapman and shares an 8-month-old daughter Love, with Dana Tran.

Kim Porter was 24 years old when she began dating Diddy. Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran were both in their 20s when they met the rapper.