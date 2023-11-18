Where is Fonzworth Bentley now? Internet raises concern for Diddy's former assistant in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit 

Netizens are wondering about Fonzworth Bentley’s whereabouts amid Cassie Ventura’s bombshell abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Fonzworth became an overnight media sensation back in 2005 as Diddy’s personal assistant and valet.

Early in 2001, Sean Combs underwent a personal makeover and adopted the stage name P. Diddy instead of Puff Daddy after being accused of assault in relation to a nightclub gunfight. During this time, he also added a new member to his staff, the tall, full-time butler and personal assistant Derek Watkins, whom the record producer called Fonzworth Bentley.

Fonzworth first appeared next to Diddy in 2005 in Making The Band season 2 and soon caught the media’s as well as the public’s attention due to his high-end sense of style, fashion, and elegant sophistication. His growing fame resulted in him landing his own reality show on MTV, From G’s to Gents, and he eventually went on to make a name for himself in the Hollywood industry.

Derek Watkins' life radically changed after he stopped working as Diddy’s personal assistant and pursued his own dreams. He also authored and published a book Advance Your Swagger: How to Use Manners, Confidence, and Style to Get Ahead in 2007, which was a New York Times best-seller.

In 2011, he ventured into music and released C.O.L.O.U.R.S. by Derek Watkins, his debut album. Fonzworth also collaborated with other artists including Kanye West, Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane, and many more.

Internet wonders if Fonzworth Bentley knows anything about Diddy's alleged wrongdoings

Cassie Ventura, Sean Combs' former girlfriend whom he dated on and off for a little over 10 years, filed a lawsuit worth $30M against him on November 16. The songstress brought some serious and shocking allegations of r*pe, physical abuse, and s** trafficking against the 54-year-old.

Though Diddy's lawyers denied Cassie's claims, stating that the lawsuit is her attempt to extort money, the majority of people online are convinced that Cassie's allegations are true and that Diddy has actually done all the things mentioned in the lawsuit.

In the midst of all these, Fonzworth Bentley's name surfaced as the rapper and television presenter initially rose to fame and sent everyone into a frenzy as Diddy's personal assistant. Social media users are wondering if Fonzworth had ever witnessed the record executive hurling abuse and assault on other women back when he worked for him.

Fonzworth Bentley is married to actress and dancer Faune Chambers Watkins. The pair has a son named Daniel Watkins and a daughter named Zoie Alecia Watkins.

Although the 49-year-old has not made any noteworthy public appearance as of recently, Fonzworth is more or less active on social media. In his latest Instagram post from November 13, Fonzworth shared details about an online live seminar by Culture. Code. Humanity.