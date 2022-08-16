Who is Matty Matheson? Selena + Chef Season 4 guest chef is New York Times best-selling author

Selena + Chef season 4 is set to release on August 18 with a new set of world-renowned chefs who will provide Selena Gomez with an enriching cooking experience. One of these chefs is Matty Matheson, a 40-year-old Canadian chef, restaurateur, and internet personality.

Apart from him, the other chefs who will also teach Gomez cooking on her summer vacation in Malibu are Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray. Also, by airing its episodes, till now, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

SELENA + CHEF is back! This time Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun. Season four takes place in a beautiful Malibu beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs.

Matty Matheson from Selena + Chef owns a cookware website

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Matheson's passion for culinary activities ran in his blood as his grandfather was a restaurateur. He began his career by working at Le Sélect Bistro under chef Rang Nguyen, who taught him French culinary techniques.

In 2006, he was hired at La Palette, and by 2010, Matheson became the executive chef at the new Parts & Labour restaurant.

Matty's Pattys Burger Club and Prime Seafood Palace in Toronto, Canada, were opened by the talented chef. During the pandemic, Matheson started two additional brick-and-mortar restaurants, Matty's Pattys in Toronto and Matty's Meat and Three in Fort Erie.

He later made his name by hosting Vice's food, and travel shows Dead Set on Life, and It's Suppertime. His outgoing and warm personality got him an appearance on the online show Munchies. Moreover, Matty also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he showed Kimmel how to make a stuffed shell family recipe.

In October 2018, Matheson's launched his first cookbook named Matty Matheson: A Cookbook, and in 2020 his second one, titled Home Style Cookery.

Furthermore, in 2017 he co-hosted the Powerful Truth Angels podcast with Alex 2Tone, which gained popularity among listeners. Also, In Toronto, he runs his own food and music festival, Mattyfest, and has stakes in two locations of Maker Pizza which is in partnership with Shlomo Buchler.

Moreover, for a few years, Matty has partnered with designers Castor Design, with whom he created a cookware brand named Matheson. He has been in touch with the designer since they both used to work at Oddfellows and Parts & Labour restaurants 12 years ago.

His website introduces him as :

Matty Matheson, an internationally recognized chef and personality, has been breaking barriers since his cooking debut back in 2003. His expansive career has brought many opportunities for the chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author (for his Matty Matheson: A Cookbook), and television personality.

The show is executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the new season on August 18 on HBOMax.

