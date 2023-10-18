Who is Adan Banuelos? Bella Hadid makes public appearance with cowboy four months after Marc Kalman split

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were recently spotted together a few months after the former separated from Marc Kalman. Adan is a popular horseback riding star and an expert at training horses. As per Page Six, a video captured Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos sharing a kiss while walking in Fort Worth, Texas, and the same has been circulating on social media.

The clip went viral on Tuesday and captured Adan in a light-colored button-up shirt, which he tucked into blue jeans and wore with a trucker hat. Bella on the other hand opted for a brown leather jacket and completed her look with blue jeans and boots.

Bella Hadid was spotted with Adan Banuelos, a horseman and cutting horse trainer

Adan Banuelos developed an interest in becoming a horse trainer at a very young age. According to Cutting Horse Training Online, he credits his father Ascension for where he is in life today. Speaking about his dad, he told the publication:

"All along the way, he's always been a big confidence booster. When times were bad, he's the first one to day, 'You know, it's OK.' He's also what I would call a true horseman. He's got a lot of feel for horses and a lot of patience. Horsemanship is where he's helped me the most."

The website revealed that Adan was raised among horses in Mexico and that he first joined a dairy farm at the age of 13.

He then came to a horse barn, where he was introduced to horse riding and fell in love with it. He soon started to train cutting horses and participated in the NCHA 2021 Futurity Champions.

The 31-year-old's net worth currently stands at $3 million, as per Cutting Horse Training Online. Apart from horses, he also has other pets including a German shepherd named Rambo and a mixed-breed rescue dog named Dougie.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman separated in July 2023

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman broke up in July 2023, as per ET. The news came to light after Hadid began undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

Rumors of Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman being in a relationship surfaced online in 2021 when the former shared a picture on Instagram. She was spotted holding a man whose face was not clearly visible.

The model then made the relationship Instagram official in July 2021 as she posted another photo featuring herself with Kalman. As per People, the caption of the now-deleted post read, "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved."

Before Kalman, Bella was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd, as per Elle Magazine. The 27-year-old is a popular model and has been featured on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and more.