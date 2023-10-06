Who was Samantha Robertson married to? All we know as Jay Cutler goes Instagram official

NFL star Jay Cutler has recently gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Samantha Robertson. Samantha is the ex-wife of actor and fashion designer Trace Ayala. Samantha confirmed her relationship with Jay through an Instagram post on September 25, 2023.

Samantha posted a picture where she put her arm around Jay's shoulder with the sunset in the background. The caption stated:

"Sunsets in Montana never disappoint."

The duo's best friends and followers sent their best wishes in the comments.

Jay Cutler's partner is a rising star in Hollywood

Samantha Robertson is known as the ex-wife of actor and fashion designer Trace Ayala. Height Line states that she is slowly establishing herself as an actress in Hollywood and has appeared in films like Remember Me and Reckoning.

Detailed information about Samantha's personal life and career remains unknown. She is active on Instagram with around 12,000 followers but has not mentioned anything about herself in the bio section. Her posts mostly feature her in outdoor locations with her best friends. She has also shared some underwater pictures, and the caption of one of them states:

"Took a plane, a car and a boat to come hang out with the cast from finding Nemo. Grateful for this beautiful place and friends surrounding me."

It remains unknown how long Samantha and Trace were together. However, they were also the parents of two children, Sophian and River.

According to Married Biography, Trace is a co-founder of the clothing line William Rast. He is a close friend of Justin Timberlake and was a personal assistant to the singer. Trace is known for his appearances in films like Punk'd and Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row.

Jay Cutler separated from his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari in 2020

People magazine states that Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were romantically linked in 2010 and got engaged the following year. However, they separated the same year, and a source for People said that Kristin was "dumped" by Jay.

People magazine also revealed that the duo planned for a wedding and were together in Chicago for some time. Kristin also shared a post on X a week before the engagement was called off and wrote:

"Thx to all my amazing friends for making my engagement party a blast last night!"

The outlet disclosed that Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari got engaged for the second time in 2011. They exchanged vows in 2013 and got their marriage license from the Davidson County Clerk's office in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2012, the duo welcomed their first child. Their second child was born in 2014. The pair separated in 2020, and Cavallari revealed it on Instagram. She wrote at the time that she and Jay share a lot of "love and respect for one another."

Kristin is a well-known face on television. She has played herself in various TV shows, like The Hills and Very Cavallari. She has also portrayed minor roles in shows like CSI: NY, The League, and more.