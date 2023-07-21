Who was Daniel Jones? All about the music director as Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson pay tribute in wake of tragic death

Music director Daniel Jones recently died at the age of 41. His wife, Breshae, revealed the news on Facebook but did not disclose the cause of death. Jones was known for his collaborations with singers like Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, and Janet Jackson.

Breshae wrote that she was speechless, heartbroken, and lost. She even described her husband as her best friend, headache, and confidante.

"To everyone who has called, texted messaged, etc. Thank you so much. I've seen them all," she continued.

She requested some time as she mourned the loss of her husband. Justin Timberlake also shared pictures and videos on Instagram, writing that Daniel was an incredible musician. He also called Jones "a loving soul and a hilarious jokester" and added:

"Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys. We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there. And, you will be with us every step."

Janet Jackson posted a picture and a video and wrote that he was a talented individual along with "a brother, an energy, a light." Janet mentioned that his memory will live forever.

Daniel Jones collaborated with some popular faces from the music industry

Daniel Jones worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, and Mary J. Blige. A few of his popular projects include Super Bowl LII Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake, State of the World Tour with Janet Jackson, and Morning Gorgeous Tour with Mary J. Blige.

The Distin reported his net worth as $500,000 or $1 million. This was a result of his career as a music director.

Jones was active on Instagram, with around 13,000 followers, but rarely mentioned anything about his life. The description simply calls him an "Artist," and the posts usually featured his musical work alongside the moments he spent with his family members.

He was married to Breshae, and the duo had two sons – Zadrian and DJ. While Breshae revealed the news of his passing on Facebook, she also requested that everyone avoid speculating on the cause of death until anything is confirmed by the family.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Daniel Jones gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a music director. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Mikki Devine @mikdev 🏾 twitter.com/redforjanet/st… I can’t say anything that hasn’t already been said by many fans. RIP to Daniel Jones and may God comfort his family, friends, band mates, Janet, and the rest of the crew

Jade Young @JadenJewel 🏽 RIP to Daniel Jones. Sending strength and love to his family, friend, Janet and the team. So heartbreaking

jujoffer @jujoffer RIP Keyboardist/musician Daniel Jones 🕊

I remember him from shows back in the day in his early NYC years before touring with big artists like Janet.

Nalepa World Peace @Nalepa RIP Daniel Jones. When I toured with @theweeknd in 2012-2013, Daniel our MD, just so full of joy & exuberance, insanely talented, literally playing two different parts while listening like a hawk with on point notes for all. Funny. Loving. A legend. Joy and music. Love you D

Eyes @EyesAdoasi RIP Daniel Jones. Big inspiration with the Tennesee Kids

Ana @vanonymous23 RIP Daniel Jones passed away omgRIP

Musician Daru Jones wrote on Facebook that Jones used to support him in his time of need and that those moments were very encouraging.

"You've changed the game on many levels and always been ahead of your time. Everything you put your creative hands on turned into gold. No one like you," he added.

Further details about Daniel Jones' educational background and career are yet to be revealed.