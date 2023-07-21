Who was Jim Scoutten? Tributes pour in as shooting legend dies aged 77

Shooting USA co-host Jim Scoutten recently passed away at the age of 77. His cause of death has not been disclosed but according to reports, his death was due to an illness. He was a popular face in the world of shooting.

Jim's death was announced on a Facebook post shared via his official page alongside a picture. The caption stated:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Scoutten. In his thirty years of reporting the shooting sports, Jim played a pivotal role in the industry and will be greatly missed. "As always, shoot safely, shoot often, and keep 'em in the ten ring" –Jim Scoutten."

Athlete Julie Golob also shared a post on Facebook, writing that the shooting world has lost an icon. Julie wrote that she used to listen to Jim's stories while growing up and even met him once. She added that she worked with him in Impossible Shots and Shooting USA.

"Thank you for all the tips and advice, laughs, birthday celebrations, and your unwavering dedication to 2A, Jim. I will miss our chats and selfie snaps. Please say hi to Dad for me. He's always been a huge fan too. May you rest in peace knowing so many are grateful for you. #legacy," she continued.

Another athlete named Todd Jarrett paid tribute to Scoutten on Facebook and wrote that he had the opportunity to work with Scoutten in Shooting USA and Impossible Shots.

Jim Scoutten initially pursued a career in the world of television news

Jim Scoutten was a popular face in the world of shooting sports. He initially started in the world of news reporting and his first job was at All News Radio. He then continued traveling to different cities in the US and worked at other places as an anchor, reporter, producer, and news director.

Scoutten gained recognition for his work as a Special Interest Reporter in the 90s. He used to cover news reports related to the motorsports industry and shooting sports.

Jim became a producer American Shooter in 1993 and the show eventually made records in terms of viewership and fanbase. He was known for his appearances on Outdoor Channel as the host of shows like Shooting USA and Sighting In with Shooting USA. In 2018, he was included in Garry Mason's Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame.

He was later joined by his son John in Shooting USA and they continued presenting the show together. He was an advocate for the National Rifle Association. The gun rights advocacy group later collaborated with Shooting USA, which helped the public to join the group by paying less.

He also addressed the need for keeping schools safe from shooting incidents. While speaking on a show on The Revolution in June 2022, Jim stated that the Faculty & Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response program can be helpful in training school authorities in a situation where a shooting incident occurs.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jim Scoutten was popular for his appearances on The Outdoor Channel which helped him to accumulate a huge fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Paul 🇮🇹🇺🇸 @PartyPaulG1992



You will certainly be missed



“Shooting USA” has been and always will be one of my favorite shows dedicated to shooting sports



My deepest condolences to his family



RIP Jim ScouttenYou will certainly be missed“Shooting USA” has been and always will be one of my favorite shows dedicated to shooting sportsMy deepest condolences to his family

libertyfandan @libertyfandan



@ShootingUSA



#RIP “As always, shoot safely, shoot often, and keep ‘em in the ten ring” -Jim Scoutten@ShootingUSA

Ryanjt84 @ryanjt84 🫡 RIP Jim Scoutten. An American Legend.

Rick Snow @psneaux Old friend Jim Scoutten had died at 77. He and I worked together in Beaumont, Texas. He helped me create a HSFB highlights show which we brought to Savannah in 1988. He later became a legend as host of American Shooter on the Outdoor Channel. RIP good buddy. pic.twitter.com/RuACrxE39o

Information on Scoutten's survivors remains unavailable. Further details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed.