Who was DJ Deeon? Health issues explored as tributes pour in wake of Chicago artist's death at 56

Well-known DJ and music producer DJ Deeon passed away on July 17, 2023, at the age of 56. The cause of death has been mentioned as an undisclosed illness, and further details on the same are currently awaited. He released various musical projects over the years, like 2 B Free, Freak Like Me, and more.

The news was revealed on his Facebook page by an administrator named Jim. A few photos were shared on a post, and the caption stated:

"I am sorry to announce the legendary Artist, Producer, DJ, Label owner and my friend Deeon "DJ Deeon" Boyd gained his wings today. The family thanks you for your support and will announce arrangements in the coming days."

DJ E-Clyps also shared a post paying tribute to Deeon, adding a few black-and-white pictures. E-Clyps described that Deeon had a "huge heart" and added:

"He gave so much to the culture and to the world, and there will never be another like him. Anytime one can rise from the environments we come from to impact the world, it takes a different kind of mindset, a different type of heart, a different type of resilience."

E-Clyps concluded by writing that Deeon was an inspiration for many people and that his impact on music will never be forgotten.

DJ Deeon battled with several health issues over the years

While DJ Deeon established himself as a popular face in the world of music, he also had to struggle with health problems like cancer and strokes. He also had to undergo quadruple bypass surgery.

Deeon was hospitalized in June 2022 due to his illness, and he even shared a picture from the hospital bed. The caption revealed that he had to undergo an amputation and had pneumonia and a heart infection. Following his hospitalization, a GoFundMe page was launched the next month to get help for his treatment and physical therapy.

The GoFundMe page aimed to collect $5,000, and donations worth $5,805 were made until the fundraiser was disabled. The page was launched by Keri Sue, who wrote in the description that they got permission from Deeon to get help from everyone.

Deeon also started a crowdfunding campaign in July 2020 after suffering from some medical problems. He was also facing financial troubles at the time as his work was affected by his health and there was less income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned the same in the description and continued:

"Im not one to ask for help – it doesn't sit comfortably with me – and I believe you should never get something for nothing so here I am offering to you what I can. Unreleased remixes, Back Catalogue Material, Exclusive Merch, Video messages, Remixes you name it."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

DJ Deeon was known for his flawless work as a DJ over the years, which helped him accumulate a huge fanbase for himself. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise.

Jensen Interceptor @JensenIntercept & to his friends & family 🕊️ RIP DD V sad 2 hear about the passing of Dj Deeon, he was a pioneer that without a doubt influenced & shaped generations of producers including myself, I will 4ever be grateful 4 the opportunity I had to work with him in 2020, sending all myto his friends & family🕊️RIP DD pic.twitter.com/t8Dw7zAMir

The Blessed Madonna @Blessed_Madonna RIP DJ Deeon. It would be hard to overstate his importance to Chicago and all of dance music. He was also an extremely sweet guy who will be missed terribly. Damn.

MATRiXXMAN @MATRiXXMAN RIP DJ Deeon. I banged enough of his tunes over the years. Always got the function jumping if it wasn’t already. Godspeed on your journey 🪽

DJ Deeon started his career by playing at parties and selling mixtapes in parking lots during the 1990s. He soon started to release his tracks, and his first project was titled Funk City EP.

He gained recognition for his singles, and he produced around 30 songs for the record label Dance Mania. He released another EP titled Deeon Doez Deeon! in 2015.