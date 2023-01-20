David Crosby health and liver problems explored in wake of singer's death at 81

Well-known singer, guitarist, and songwriter David Crosby passed away on Wednesday, January 18, at the age of 81. Crosby was mostly known as a founding member of the rock bands 'Byrds' and 'Crosby, Stills & Nash.'

Musician Graham Nash paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying:

“David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Guitarist and singer Randy Bachman also paid tribute to Crosby on Facebook, sharing:

“RIP David Crosby. I sang so many of his songs when BTO was a “bar band.” I thought he was a great songwriter and was amazed at how he survived his turbulent years and kept on making music. He will be missed by millions and his loved ones.”

David’s cause of death has not been revealed yet and there are no plans for a memorial so far.

David Crosby was suffering from health issues in the last few years

David Crosby's health issues affected him a lot in the last few years (Image via Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images)

David had to undergo a liver transplant in 1994 as he was suffering from hepatitis C.

He was later diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which affected his weight. During a performance in 2008, audiences spotted his weight loss, which was a result of the condition. He had to use insulin to keep his diabetes under control.

Crosby had to undergo cardiac catheterization and angiogram in February 2014. His left anterior coronary artery was discovered to be 90% blocked and two stents were used to enable blood flow to his heart muscles. He said at the time:

“I am very glad that I listened to my doctors and my family. It seems I am once again a very lucky man. I’m sorry to have to move the dates, but I promise the music will be good when we do play them.”

David was asked by the doctors to get some rest before going back on stage for his performances. He eventually had to postpone his shows that were scheduled to be held at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and Troubadour in Los Angeles, California.

David Crosby’s career in brief

In 1964, David Crosby became a member of The Byrds and worked on five albums with the group. He then established the folk-rock band Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968.

The rest of the CSN members included Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1969 and reached 6th position on the US Billboard 200. They released seven more albums until 1999 and gained recognition for their singles.

David also pursued a solo career with his first album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, released in 1971. He formed another band called CPR, which remained active from 1996 to 2004 and they released four albums until 2001.

