Alice Evans sets up GoFundMe page as she claims to have no money for food and bills amid split from Ioan Gruffudd

Alice Evans has claimed that she is facing financial issues following her separation from husband Ioan Gruffudd and their ongoing legal battle. She shared a video of her daughter Elise in a recent Instagram post and wrote:

“Trying to hold it all together whilst being threatened, completely out of money for food and bills and just found out somebody tried to break down our outside door last night! But it’s all worth it for this! (And the one who currently doesn’t want to be photographed.)”

She continued:

“Whatevs. Most of all, I will be the best mother I can possibly be. Forever. They will never lose me. Thank you everybody for so much love and support! Having a bit of a rough moment!”

Alice Evans launched a GoFundMe page

Alice Evans has launched a GoFundMe to ask for financial help from her friends (Image via JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

Alice Evans opened up about not having the funds to pay for the legal fees. She launched a GoFundMe page intending to collect $25,000. However, the page has not received a decent response from the public and has failed to collect sufficient funds.

Alice mentioned in a deleted post that Ioan and his current girlfriend Bianca Wallace wanted her to go to prison for remaining absent from the court, while Alice denied Ioan’s claims that their marriage was abusive.

Gruffudd managed to extend the domestic violence restraining order against Evans, which emerged from claims that Evans verbally threatened Gruffudd to make false accusations about him, tell false stories about him to the press, and damage his career.

Tumultous relationship between Evans and Gruffudd

The Grimm star announced her separation from Ioan in January 2021 and Ioan filed for divorce from her in March 2021. Gruffudd filed for a temporary restraining order against Evans in February 2022, which was eventually granted to him.

Alice and Ioan first met while filming for 102 Dalmatians. They got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot in September 2007 in Mexico. Their first daughter Ella was born in 2009 and their second daughter Elsie in 2013.

The CSI: Miami actress was previously in a relationship with Olivier Widmaier Picasso for eight years. Although they got engaged, the relationship did not last long, leading to their split.

What is Alice Evans’ net worth

Alice Evans has been well-known for her appearances in film and television all these years. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 53-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Evans made her debut on the French sitcom Elisa Top Modele and the 1998 Italian miniseries, Le ragazzze di Piazza di Spagna. She then appeared in an episode of the science-fantasy series, Highlander.

Alice was cast as Macha in the 1999 romantic comedy Une pour Toutes. She played an important role in the 2000 crime comedy film, 102 Dalmatians and shifted to Los Angeles in 2003. She continued to appear in other films and TV series and gained recognition for her performances as Esther on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far