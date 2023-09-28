How did Guy Sebastian and Jules meet? Relationship explored as The Voice star reveals secret split

Guy Sebastian has recently disclosed a secret regarding something that happened between him and his wife, Jules Egan, a long time ago. The duo first met at a church group when they were 13 years old. They got engaged in 2007 and exchanged vows the following year.

In an interview with Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington on September 27, 2023, Guy revealed that Jules "broke my heart," and they split for a while. He added that he was 21 and she was 18 when this happened.

"She broke up with me, and then Idol happened, and I moved to Sydney, and I didn't think we'd get back together. I wasn't sure. But you live a little bit of life, then you realise, 'Oh, my gosh, I had so much history. She always loved me for me.' She's always been the same."

Sebastian stated that he was Egan's only boyfriend then, and she did not choose anyone else except him. Shirvington began to laugh and he recalled a similar experience he had with his wife, Jessica.

"There is something about it, because my wife and I, Jess, we had the same sort of relationship. So there's a purity to it, there's a magic about it, and you grow together; not just be together, you grow together."

Guy Sebastian called his wife a "very loving, very smart, and emotionally intelligent" person. He added that his wife supports him when something bothers him a lot.

Guy Sebastian and Jules Egan tied the knot in 2008 and have two children

As mentioned earlier, Guy Sebastian and Jules Egan first met when they were 13. According to Mama Mia, Sebastian was suffered from financial problems at the time and had to depend on Egan for help. During his appearance on 60 Minutes in 2019, Sebastian made a statement regarding his difficult past.

"I couldn't afford to put petrol in my Datsun 120Y, and I remember leaving it because I ran out of fuel."

Guy Sebastian disclosed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he and Jules were separated for some time in 2000. He said he did not eat anything for almost a week, and they reconciled after some time.

According to The Herald Sun, Guy and Jules got married in May 2008 at the Manly Chapel in Sydney. Around 200 people attended the wedding. The duo welcomed their first child, Hudson James Sebastian, in March 2012, and Guy revealed the birth of their son in a tweet.

"Hudson James Sebastian. Born 3 March 2012. 6lbs. He's a little dude."

They had another child named Archie in 2014. In an interview with Who Australia, Guy said that Jules did not want to have any children initially as she was not ready for it.

"Whereas Jules was petrified of it. I never heard the words 'I want to be mum' ever come out of her mouth because I think she was scared that she wouldn't do a good job."

Guy Sebastian participated in Australian Idol in 2003 and emerged as the winner. He has released nine albums in his career. His latest album, T.R.U.T.H., was released in 2020.

The couple is now doing well despite the secret split they experienced in the past.