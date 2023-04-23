Who is Jamie Thompson? MAFS alum announces brief separation from wife Elizabeth Bice

MAFS star Jamie Thompson, who found the love of his life on the popular show, is taking some time away from his wife Elizabeth “Beth” Bice. The couple got married in 2019 without even knowing even other and decided to stay together despite some pretty major arguments. After shooting MAFS season 9 in North Carolina, the pair moved to San Francisco and then to Colorado.

Jamie is a 38-year-old financial technician who works in Silicon Valley for a major technology company. He also runs a YouTube channel with Beth called, The Beth and Jamie Show.

Jamie travels a lot with his wife and often posts pictures of Elizabeth and his dog on Instagram. According to Jamie’s Lifetime description, he was raised by an affectionate mother and hoped to grow a close family with his wife.

The news of the couple's temporary separation came as a shock as they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on March 23, 2023.

MAFS star Jamie Thompson wants to focus on his “personal growth”

Thompson made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, April 22, with a picture of the couple that says:

“Sometimes you have to take a step back to take a leap forward.”

He confessed that he had been “avoiding the questions” but wanted to clarify that he was focusing on “myself and my personal growth.” Jamie is taking some time away from Elizabeth and revealed that this step is “not easy, but it’s necessary.” He added:

"Taking this step may be difficult, but I know it’s necessary for me to become the best version of myself. I can’t say what the future holds for Beth and I, but I know I will be a stronger version of myself regardless."

MAFS season 9 star Elizabeth has commented on Jamie's statement yet.

Elizabeth walked out on Jamie Thompson four weeks ago

Jamie recently answered some questions from MAFS fans on his Instagram stories. He revealed that it was not a mutual separation initially. Beth was the one who wanted to leave him as their “fighting had gotten really bad.” He confessed:

"I’m not going to lie — and I said a lot of things that I really should not have said. I said them out of anger and frustration. But I also haven’t felt like I’ve had any reciprocation back of how to fix this and how to move forward, so she’s been gone for four weeks."

So, he decided to focus on himself and on “trying to become a better version of myself, honestly.”

He also revealed that the only thing coming from Beth was “blame.” Thompson is currently trying to control his anger. He added:

"I don’t think being apart and growing and evolving is always the best solution. … I’m really trying to to this in a tactful way. I’m not trying to bash Beth."

Jamie admitted that it was not one thing that caused them to break up, but it was “death by a thousand paper cuts.”

Jamie Thompson did not reveal when he planned on contacting Beth again.

MAFS is currently in its 16th season and airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is two hours long and fans can stream the show on the network's website.

Poll : 0 votes