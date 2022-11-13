The popular Lifetime series Married at First Sight features 5 couples every season who get married to their partners without seeing or talking to each other. The couples are chosen by relationship experts and are given 8 weeks to make up their minds on whether they want to stay married or get divorced.

Currently, 14 Married at First Sight pairs are still married to each other and even have children together. The show recently ended its 15th season. As of July 2022, the success rate of the show was 24%.

Who are the Married at First Sight couples who are still together?

1) Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from season 1

Jamie and Doug are the longest-lasting couple in Married at First Sight. Jamie was initially anxious before getting married and was seen crying in the wedding hall, but was later able to form a strong family foundation with Doug. They were also featured on their spin-off show, Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One. The happy couple currently has two children together, but announced their pregnancy struggles in 2019.

2) Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico from season 5

Ashley and Anthony fell in love the moment they saw each other. They had their fair share of fights after the honeymoon to find an apartment, but things went smoothly after that. They were featured in Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? and is raising two children together.

3) Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson from season 6

Jephte and Shawniece did not click with each other on their altar, especially considering Shawniece mistook Jephte’s mother as the bride. The pair had many fights on their 8-week-long journey in front of the cameras. Jephte refused to share a bed with her husband on their honeymoon, but the pair soon opened up to each other when Jephte disclosed that his brother was in prison.

The pair was open to reconciliation, so they did not get divorced after the experiment. They have now been happily married for 5 years, and have a daughter named Laura.

4) Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from season 7

Danielle and Bobby did not have a single fight during their 8 weeks together on the show. The show's experts felt that Bobby did not stand up for himself to avoid fights. The pair said yes to each other on decision day and were featured in Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?

The couple have two children together, a girl named Olivi and a boy named Robert.

5) Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller from season 8

AJ had trouble expressing his affection for Stephanie in front of the cameras and even snapped at the producer once. The pair has been doing well and has been traveling a lot since the cameras stopped rolling. They also went to marriage counseling to strengthen their bond.

6) Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar from season 8

Kristine and Keith faced some mishaps in their wedding ceremony due to rain but were attracted to each other. Following their honeymoon, the pair faced numerous challenges, including household work load and a timeline for starting a family. Kristine wanted to focus on her career, while Keith wanted kids right away.

The pair grew close in their 8-week experiment despite fighting over finances and buying a fixer-upper together. They bought a home together in 2019.

7) Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson from season 9

Elizabeth and Jamie fought a lot during their season of Married at First Sight, including an argument where the experts had to make an emergency house call to solve the dispute. They split for a while and announced at the reunion that they were now happy.

In September 2022, Elizabeth and Jamie revealed that their "crazy fights are nonexistent."

8) Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie from season 9

Greg and Deonna faced some communication issues since Deonna did not want to open up to her husband. She was used to being independent and had come out of a 10-year-long relationship. Gregory held onto the relationship and helped Deonna open up. The pair welcomed their son in February 2021.

9) Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer from season 10

Austin and Jessica hit it off right away and faced some small issues, like organization and Austin’s busy work schedule, with no trouble. They have been happily married for two years and welcomed a baby boy in November 2021.

10) Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya from season 11

Woody and Amani seemed to be enjoying their extended time together due to COVID-19 and had a great time together. Amani and Woody surprised and pranked each other in the final episode as Amani initially said no to Woody, before saying that it was just a joke. In return, Woody surprised Amani by proposing to her. The pair welcomed their son on June 6, 2022.

11) Miles Williams and Karen Landry from season 11

Miles received a text message about his soon-to-be wife's identity before marrying her, and he told the experts that they were not a match. The pair faced trouble in the beginning due to Karen's reserved nature and Miles' being rejected again and again. They sorted through their issues during their extended COVID stay and took advice from the experts, which saved their marriage.

12) Briana Myles and Vincent Morales from season 12

The only problem this Married at First Sight pair had was Vincent sharing too much time with Briana's dog. Vincent did not help Briana with the household chores, but Briana seemed okay with it. The couple now travels the world with their dog.

13) Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes from season 15

Stacia and Nate were very committed to the Married at First Sight process and got their wedding dates tattooed on their honeymoon. Stacia had trouble with Nate’s lack of affection, and Nate was not happy with Stacia’s demand of expressing love when he did not want to say it.

The pair decided to stick through it together and said yes on the decision day.

14) Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago from season 15

Lindy and Miguel hit it off right away. The pair did have small hiccups over shared health insurance, Lindy not wanting to change her name, and Lindy being very emotional. They faced all of their problems and announced at the reunion that they were doing well.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, who got married on Married at First Sight season 14, announced their separation on November 11, 2022, on Instagram. They were married for a year.

