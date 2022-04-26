"Learn from my mistakes": Valkyrae stresses the importance of rest days by sharing her hectic work schedule

On Valkyrae’s alternate Twitter account, the streaming megastar spoke briefly about the importance of taking care of oneself and not doing what she does. She spoke of her hectic schedule while also saying she was going live on YouTube.
Many Twitter users came out to show their support for Valkyrae, who wanted others to know that while she keeps a very serious schedule, it’s not a particularly healthy lifestyle.
“Yes I’m still sick because I scream and stream and do shoots and workout with little water and lack of sleep. I’m an idiot. Be better than me and learn from my mistakes.”
Valkyrae highlights the importance of taking care of oneself as a streamer
One of the trappings of being a streamer is that they tend to last long, unhealthy hours. Even when sick, many streamers continue to go on to keep drawing income and viewers to their channel.
Valkyrae’s tweet highlighted that even though she’s still sick, she overdoes it and doesn’t want other people to do the same things she does. She said that not getting enough sleep or not hydrating enough while working out is not at all healthy.
Many people heed the words of streamers, and it’s not always positive stuff those streamers put out. However, the streamer talked about the negatives she dealt with as a streamer and said under no certain terms that people need to avoid taxing themselves as hard as she does.
Unfortunately, it’s a lesson many streamers have to learn the hard way. Many of Valkyrae’s fans came out on Twitter to support her as she went live despite being unwell.
Fans show support for the streamer via Twitter
There was an overwhelming amount of support for the YouTuber, whether it came in memes or words of encouragement. Some agreed that it’s incredibly important to stay hydrated and eat and sleep regularly.
Another Twitter user highlighted that this is not a new philosophy from Valkyrae. A viewer once said that they wanted to be just like her, and the Twitter user gave Valkyrae’s response, which was, “don’t be like me.”
Quite a few people said that she needs to start taking her advice and learn from her own mistakes.
This also led to viewers talking about how they’ve done similar and learned the lesson that they need to take care of themselves. Some talked about loved ones who worked themselves too hard and the results that came from it.
Many showed support for the streamer, though, and will no doubt continue to be there for her whether she takes a break.
It does not seem like the streamer will stop living her life this way anytime soon and she even hopped on her stream after making the initial posts. But it is an important lesson to learn, and she has said in the past that she doesn’t want people to live this way.